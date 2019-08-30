Hornell boys soccer looks to make its mark on 2019

HORNELL — The Hornell Boys Varsity Soccer program comes into 2019 with a loaded group of seniors, a strong core of leaders and a wealth of potential that the Red Raiders are hoping will translate into a deep Section V, Class B run come October.

Last season, the Red Raiders were in a much different position, as they had lost nearly every starter to graduation, and found themselves navigating the season with a talented, but extremely young roster.

But Hornell grew throughout the 2018 campaign, and then continued that steady growth with a great summer, leading the Red Raiders to the start of the 2019 season, where both coaches and players believe that this could be the team that finds a way to break through in the playoffs.

“When we went to camp in Edinborough, Pa., one of the really encouraging things the college coaches talked about was the work ethic. It was amazing, and if that work ethic stays all season, we are going to have a good year,” said Hornell coach Jim Tobin. “Last year, I think Chase (Freeland) was our lone returner with a position that was all his. This year, we’ve got almost everybody back and a handful of guys who started at least a handful of games for us.”

Freeland is hoping for big things this fall.

“It’s a want for us. Everybody has to put in the time and really want to make it through sectionals. I felt like last year when Pal-Mac put two goals in the net, everybody kind of gave up, but it’s soccer and anything can happen,” said Freeland. “I think we can make a great run, but we’ve got to want it.”

Senior goalie Tanner Stutzman echoed those thoughts.

“I’m really excited for this season. We are working hard in the back and are really getting our touches down. We are learning to play through the back so that it helps our midfielders and our offense go down and create more chances,” said Stutzman.

Freeland and Stutzman will serve as captains for 2019 and will undoubtedly be tasked with leading each end of the field. Freeland will likely be one of the most impactful players in NYS Class B on the offensive end, as he runs the ‘point guard’ position by not only scoring his own goals, but setting up his teammates as well.

“We went to camp as a team, and he shined down there. Whether he is the one scoring or creating for everyone else, he's the perfect ‘point guard’ on the soccer field,” said Tobin. “He’s either going to get the job done himself, or he’s going to find an open teammate to get it done. He could potentially leave here as one of the best we’ve ever had at Hornell.”

“Every time Chase is on the field it’s a show. He always knows where he is going with the ball, he makes his teammates better — he’s a great player,” said Stutzman.

Stutzman, according to Tobin, is going to be as hard to score on as any goalie in the LCAA or Section V. And as a senior, he will be relied upon heavily to not only stop the balls that make it through to him, but to also direct the players in front of him so that very little shots even make it to the net.

“With Tanner in goal — he’s as good as it gets. The defenders that will play in front of him are all athletic and fast. Scoring goals on us could be a problem for teams, and that’s what we are hoping,” said Tobin. “We are looking to be really solid in the back.”

“He’s probably the best keeper in Section V. He’s put in the time, done all the clubs and he’s vocal enough to control our defense and make sure that they are in the right spot,” said Freeland.

“I’m really excited for this season. We are working hard in the back and are really getting our touches down. We are learning to play through the back so that it helps our midfields and our offense go down and create more chances,” said Stutzman.

The rest of the roster is stacked with talent as well, and Tobin is hoping that all of it will be able to come together to accomplish Hornell’s biggest goals.

“Offensively, our goal scorers are going to be Braeden Caruso, Ian Ashworth and Liam Khork. Connor O’Rourke will also play there as well as a number of other positions. Chase is at midfield, while Noah Fuller, Collin Ponticello and Jonas Sciotti will be our defensive midfielders. Justin Briggs and Dominic Coddington will be on the outside midfield spots and Gavin McGowan, Dylan Harwood and Avery Brown will also play a lot at those spots,” said Tobin. “Nick Oyer, Chris Sexsmith and Liam Hendrickson will be playing defense in front of Tanner. Max Freas has an injury right now, but he should be a really good defender for us in a few weeks as well.”

The first game of the season is set to kick off tonight at 6:30 p.m., when LeRoy visits Maple City Park.