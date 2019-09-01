BELFAST — Spencer Cook was simply unstoppable Friday night.

The Andover junior scored all four goals for the Panthers, who evened their record at 1-1 with a 4-0 win over Hinsdale in the consolation round of the Belfast Tournament.

Cook scored three of his four goals in the second half as Andover pulled away for the victory, bouncing back from a 3-2 loss to Bolivar-Richburg in the season opener.

Preston Ordway made four saves for his first shutout of the season. The Panthers and Bobcats will meet again Sept. 9, this time in Hinsdale.

Belfast 0, B-R 0

BELFAST — Belfast and Bolivar-Richburg couldn't settle on a winner Friday night, sharing the Belfast Tournament title with a scoreless tie.

Each team had 11 shots in the evenly matched defensive struggle, with Belfast (1-0-1) taking the 8-3 edge in corner kicks.

The Bulldogs visit Cuba-Rushford Tuesday.

Avoca 6, Waterloo 1

WATERLOO — The Avoca Tigers got a win in the first game of the season by a dominating 6-1 final over Waterloo on Friday night in Avoca.

Cameron Giglio and Kade Slayton each scored a pair of goals in the win. Zach Hammond and Alex Hubbard also added tallies to the final score. Caleb Palmanteer and Devin Stowe added assists in the win.

Thomas Derick had two saves in the net as the Tigers moved to 1-0. Avoca will now head to Houghton on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Fillmore 3, Ellicottville 0

ELLICOTTVILLE — Fillmore rolled to a 3-0 win over host Ellicottville to start the season on the right foot Friday.

Trevor Clark, Tobias Webb and Levi Webb had the goals for the Eagles (1-0). Ethan Peet had two assists and Mitch Ward added another.

Dylan Valentine made seven saves for the shutout.

GIRLS SOCCER

Palmyra-Macedon 4, Hornell 1

PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Macedon Red Raiders got the season started off strong with a 4-1 win over the Hornell Red Raiders Friday evening in the first game of the season for both teams.

Made Keller, Grace Seither, Mercedes Buckingham and Molly Seither each scored goals for Pal-Mac.

Hornell (0-1) now heads to Alfred University on Monday, where it will play Olean at 6 p.m.

Alfred-Almond 6, Odessa Montour 2

CAMPBELL — Maeve Looney scored a hat-trick on Friday night as the Alfred-Almond Eagles moved to 2-0 in a convincing 6-2 win over Odessa Montour in Campbell.

Looney scored the first goal of the evening and the lone goal of the first half for the Lady Eagles. Alfred-Almond then opened the game up in the second half, scoring five goals, including two from Looney.

Avery Libordi, Amy Evingham and Emily Angello rounded out the scoring for Alfred-Almond, while Evingham, Angello, Celeste Badeau (2) and Isabel Badeau each added assists in the win.

Morgan Davidson made 12 saves in net as A-A moved to 2-0 on the season. The Eagles are now off until Tuesday, Sept. 10, when they debut at home against Canisteo-Greenwood at 5:45 p.m.

Canisteo-Greenwood 3, Campbell-Savona 0

CAMPBELL — The Canisteo-Greenwood Lady Redskins picked up their first win of the 2019 campaign with a clean 3-0 win over Campbell-Savona in Campbell on Friday night.

It took a while for the Redskins to get on the board, but the high-powered offense eventually broke through with a pair of late first-half goals to take a 2-0 lead at the intermission. Taneeka Howell buried one in the 30th minute off an assist from Camryn Button. Brooke Smith then scored three minutes later to make it a 2-0 lead.

In the second half, Sarah Lehman put on the finishing touches in the 32nd minute with her first goal of the season. Allie Smith also added a pair of assists in the win.

Destiny Reese got the shutout in net, recording four saves. Canisteo-Greenwood (1-1) now hosts Cuba-Rushford on Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m.

Bolivar Richburg 3, Falconer 3

SALAMANCA —It came down to penalty kicks Friday night at the Andrea Morton Memorial Tournament in Salamanca, with Bolivar-Richburg prevailing 4-2 thanks to conversions from twins McKinley and Maddigan Harris, Kelsey Pacer and Victoria Stuck.

McKinley netted a pair in regular time and Maddigan added another as the Harris twins made a splash in the season debut. Victoria Stuck added an assist, while Paige Taylor made six saves in the win.

TENNIS

Wellsville 3, Prattsburgh 2

WELLSVILLE — Wellsville is tennis is off to a 1-0 start to the season after scoring a 3-2 win over Prattsburgh on Friday.

Molly Cole won at first singles, battling past Emi Moore 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. Cassie Kling rallied at third singles, 4-6, 6-2, 6-2. Wellsville’s No. 2 doubles win was also close, as Sierra Adams and Alexa Hill edged Alexis Fitzwater and Mallory Patoine 7-6 (9-7), 6-3.

Wellsville travels to Houghton to play Fillmore at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

1S: Molly Cole (W) d. Emi Moore 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 2S: Kendra Pinckney (P) d. Skylyn Coy 6-2, 6-1 3S: Cassie Kling (W) d. Camryn Moore 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 1D: Susie Moore/Annabella Putnam (P) d. Carina Kling/Reanna Plyler 6-2, 6-2 2D: Sierra Adams/Alexa Hill (W) d. Alexis Fitzwater/Mallory Patoine 7-6 (9-7), 6-3

Alfred-Almond 3, Addison 2

ALMOND — Alfred-Almond started its season with a 3-2 win over Addison Friday.

Lauren Kelly and Sidney Heinig posted the singles wins, with the duo of Sage Empson and Grace Yarnal winning at second doubles.

1S: Lauren Kelly (A-A) d. Paige Boutelle 6-0, 6-4 2S: Jenna Lynde (A) d. Bella Powell 6-3, 6-2 3S: Sidney Heinig (A-A) d. Xin Mei Zeng 7-5, 6-4 1D: Allison Jumper/Jodi Hammond(A) d. Sophia SymsLatini/Kira Wisniewski 6-3, 7-5 2D: Sage Empson/Grace Yarnal (A-A) d. Djaide Ballard/Trista Martin 6-0, 6-3