The Penn Yan golf team came up two wins short in its quest for a league championship last season. Those two wins meant that Geneva would take the league crown. Going into last Tuesday’s match against the Panthers, the Mustangs knew it would be a challenge but felt confident they could take the match on their home course.

Senior Peter Nicholson, who calls himself the “dad” of the squad and whose goal this year is to make the All-Greater Team, embodied the confidence the team felt before the match.

“I think we’ve got them,” he said. “I think we have the advantage. It’s hard to prepare,” Nicholson explained of playing on Penn Yan’s home course, Lakeside Country Club. The course features rolling hills that other courses might not have.

The team will have to wait to get a measure of revenge against Geneva, however, as the Panthers defeated the Mustangs 222-235 in last week’s matchup. Nicholson led the way for Penn Yan, shooting a 42 that included a birdie on hole #2. Geneva’s low score of 222 was led by Joey Mahar and John Mittiga, who shot 35 and 36 respectively.

Penn Yan will face its next test when they host Newark Wednesday, Sept. 4.