PAVILION — Dansville started off its Section V title defense Tuesday with a resounding 7-0 win over host Pavilion.

Mackenzie Lawless opened the scoring for the Mustangs in the sixth minute. Ten minutes later Madison Lee extended the lead with an assist from Grace Rittenhouse, who then got onto the scoreboard herself 22 minutes into the game. Rittenhouse put away two additional goals to earn herself a hat trick.

Defender Sidney Stone got in on the offensive attack, scoring two goals. Adding assists were Teah Arriaga, Lawless, Madison Lee and Rittenhouse. Jillian Schramm was in goal for the Mustangs and recorded five saves on the night.

Dansville (1-0) meets Wellsville Thursday in Cohocton.

Avoca 8, Twin Tiers 0

AVOCA — Avoca started the season with a bang, racing to an 8-0 win over Twin Tiers on Tuesday.

Selina Jud netted a hat trick to pace the offense for the Tigers (1-0). Delaney Stowe had a goal and two assists. Riley Stowe, Alexis Weldy, Stephanie Longwell and Isabella Crane each added a goal apiece. Olivia Kilmer and Emily Hammond chipped in an assist each, with Jolien Gay making four saves in the shutout.

Avoca visits J-T Thursday.

Hammondsport/Bradford 4, Scio 0

HAMMOND SPORT — Alivia Phenes scored twice while Faith Bray had a goal and an assist in Hammondsport/Bradford’s 4-0 win over Scio Tuesday.

Kirsta Sleeve made four saves in the shutout.

Scio (0-1) is at Genesee Valley Friday.

Whitesville 5, Prattsburgh 0

PRATTSBURGH — Zoey Lee scored twice and had an assist in Whitesville’s 5-0 win over Prattsburgh Tuesday.

Kate Pensyl, Chelsie Reisman and Grace Fry added a goal each in the balanced effort from the Blue Jays. Kennedy Bledsoe and Rachel Jackson added an assist apiece, with Serina Button making three saves.

The Jays (1-0) go to Friendship Sept. 10, with the Vikings (0-2) at Lima Christian Saturday.

Bolivar-Richburg 4, Campbell-Savona 1

BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg made it happen in the second half, scoring all four of its goals there to race past Campbell-Savona on Tuesday, 4-1, in non-league action.

Victoria Stuck scored a goal and assisted on two others to lead the way. McKinley Harris, Courtney Perkins and Maddigan Harris added a goal each, with Kelsey Pacer chipping in an assist.

Paige Taylor made six saves for B-R (2-0-1), which hosts Hinsdale Thursday.

BOYS SOCCER

Dansville 5, Greece Odyssey 1

GREECE — Jake Avery netted a hat trick and Dansville started the season strong with a 5-1 win over Greece Odyssey Tuesday.

Jeff Birmingham added a pair of goals for the Mustangs, with Tyler Harris dishing two assists. Abram Barron, Jordan Camacho and Gabe Sherer each added one apiece. Dansville goalie Nick Camuto made four saves.

“I was impressed with the team chemistry tonight. Jake Avery was playing on all cylinders and is beginning to find the back of the net,” said coach Steve French. “I look forward to a lot more success throughout the season.”

The Mustangs (1-0) host Haverling Thursday.

Friendship 2, Walsh 1

OLEAN — Friendship scored a goal in each half, picking up a 2-1 win over Walsh Tuesday.

Peyton Moore scored in the first half off an Atlin Moore assist, while Atlin netted the winner in the second half unassisted.

Friendship (1-0) visits Scio Thursday.

TENNIS

Wellsville 5, Fillmore 0

HOUGHTON — Wellsville improved to 2-0 with a 5-0 sweep of Fillmore Tuesday.

Molly Cole won at first singles and Cassie Kling took third singles, with Skylyn Coy getting by Olivia Chiu in a marathon at No. 2.

“Skylyn Coy and Olivia Chiu played for 2 hours and 15 minutes in a marathon match. Both played extremely well tonight,” said Wellsville coach Bill Stives, whose squad swept the doubles as well.

Wellsville is now 2-0 and hosts Wayland-Cohocton today.

1S: Molly Cole (W) d. Emma Bower 6-0, 6-4 2S: Skylyn Coy (W) d. Olivia Chiu 6-7(3-7), 6-2, 6-1 3S: Cassie Kling (W) d. Clancy Cockle 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 1D: Carina Kling/Reanna Plyler (W) d. Phynix Halbach/Yenely Cristino 6-1, 6-1 2D: Sierra Adams/Alexa Hill (W) d. Hannah Wilcox/Kristina Wilcox 6-3, 6-4

Canisteo-Greenwood 3, Wayland-Cohocton 2

WAYLAND — Canisteo-Greenwood started the season off right with a hard-fought 3-2 road win over Wayland-Cohocton.

At first singles, Allyson Keough got past Kaya George 7-6 (7-4), 6-3, while Melody Thompson won at second singles. Rachel Lewis and Hannah Hemler added a key first doubles win for C-G (1-0).

Charina Gray scored a Way-Co (0-1) win at third singles. Caitlyn Briggs and Mackenzie Luckenbach won at second doubles.

1S: Allyson Keough (C-G) d. Kaya George 7-6(7-4), 6-3 2S: Melody Thompson (C-G) d. Sarah Hoppough 6-1, 6-4 3S: Charina Gray (W-C) d. Kelsey Keough 6-0, 6-2 4D: Rachel Lewis/Hannah Hemler (C-G) d. Emily Yeoman/Jennifer Ford 6-4, 6-4 5D: Caitlyn Briggs/Mackenzie Luckenbach (W-C) d. Annabel Franclemont/Zaida Stewart 6-4, 7-5