HORSHEADS - Gavin Elston completed a trifecta and accounted for four touchdowns in the Blue Raiders’ 35-14 win over West Genesee Saturday in Horseheads’ season opener.

Elston, a senior, scored touchdowns on runs of 78 and 36, caught a 54-yard TD pass and even threw for a 6-yard score. All in all, Elston finished with 217 rushing yards, 53 receiving yards and 6 passing yards.

Elston is part of the multifaceted Horseheads running game that also would have included sophomore and 2018 breakout runner Riley Loomis, but Loomis was lost for the season after suffering an injury in a scrimmage.

“[Gavin] stepped up big time,” Horseheads head coach Kevin Hillman said. “He was going to be a big part of the offense anyways and then when Riley went down, he came right up and said he wanted the ball. He did a great job on offense and defense.”

Horseheads has been hit by the injury bug hard in the early season, losing Loomis and senior linebacker Patrick Clark who also doubles as a tight end.

The injuries didn’t seem to affect the Blue Raiders offense much as they scored three first half touchdowns, the first a 78-yard run by Elston, the second a 54-yard dime from quarterback Grayson Woodhouse down the left side to Elston and the third a 25-yard pass from Woodhouse to Max Stansfield, who had success playing for Corning last season.

Woodhouse was efficient through the air for Horseheads, completing 7 of 13 passes for 123 yards and a touchdown.

West Genesee got on the board with a late score when Anthony Datellas found 6 foot 6, 235-pound receiver John Benson in the endzone from 8 yards out with only 20 seconds left in the half.

The Wildcats came out of halftime and immediately marched down the field as Exavier Brumfield shredded the Horseheads defense for 61 rushing yards and a score in just five plays to cut the deficit to 20-14 early in the third quarter.

The ensuing possession, the Blue Raiders put together a methodical 12-play drive that covered 71 yards highlighted by a conversion on 4th and 8 by Woodhouse as he evaded multiple defenders and found Jarrett O’Connell for a 10-yard pass along the sideline.

“That’s a huge play,” said Hillman. “They come back and score their first drive, and we needed to respond with a score. That’s what we have with Grayson. He can make things happen, he can extend plays and that’s what he did.”

Three plays later, Woodhouse tossed the ball to Elston and Elston threw a precision pass to a crossing receiver, junior Ryan Scott, that hit him in stride and put Horseheads up 28-14.

West Genesee threatened late in the third quarter to make it a one score game after a long pass from Dattellas to Nick Louise put the Wildcats in Blue Raider territory.

Facing a 4th and 2, Dattellas dropped back to pass and was sacked by senior linebacker Jonathan Kimber to end any chance of a comeback.

“Huge play,” Hillman said. “They’re driving there, if they score, it’s back down to a one score game in the fourth quarter. Fourth down there, that’s a huge play, big play, big sack. It gets the crowd going, a big defensive play like that.”

Elston added his fourth touchdown with a 36-yard run late in the fourth quarter.

Horseheads (1-0) will travel to Baldwinsville Friday at 6:30 p.m.