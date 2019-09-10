The Penn Yan boys’ soccer team has experienced a good start to the season with wins over Midlakes and Marcus Whitman, while dropping a game to Geneva.

Penn Yan 4 Midlakes 1

The team faced Midlakes in Penn Yan Sept. 6 and came away with a 4-1 victory. Brigham Hansen led the scoring with three goals and an assist. It was Hansen’s second hat trick (three goals scored) in as many games. Nick Jarecke added a goal and an assist, while Bryan Smith and Zackery Townley had assists in the win. Goalie Mason Mackerchar had seven assists.

Penn Yan 3 Marcus Whitman 2

Against Marcus Whitman a day earlier, the Mustangs had to dig deep to pull out the 3-2 win. In fact, the game might have ended differently if not for Mackerchar’s last minute leaping save to deflect a shot over the goal.

“That was a huge save by Mason to protect the win,” said Penn Yan coach Jason Hassos. Mackerchar finished the game with 10 saves.

Hanson scored all three goals for Penn Yan on assists by Eric Fingar, Tyler Griffin, and Townley. Marcus Whitman was paced by Zachary Lovejoy who scored both goals.

Geneva 3 Penn Yan 0

The team was coming off a tough 3-0 loss to Geneva. Mackerchar notched 13 saves in the game.

Penn Yan faced Newark at home last night and plays at Waterloo Thursday.