Wellsville hosts Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen tonight

WELLSVILLE — It will be a full moon on Friday the 13th under the Friday night lights, a convergence that, for those of a superstitious bent, would seem to suggest things could get a little kooky.

For a program that hasn’t won a game on its home field since Week 4 in 2016, Wellsville would certainly welcome a strange bounce or two going its way. The Lions aren’t relying on luck, though, choosing to create their own.

“I am superstitious, but not about stuff like that,” coach Frank Brown said. “Once we’re on the field and the whistle blows, let’s rock and roll.”

Wellsville is back home tonight, hosting Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen in Week 2. The Lions are coming off a 46-14 loss to LeRoy and have another stiff test in the form of the Red Raiders, a team laden with about 15 seniors.

“I’ve always told players to leave it on the field and never get too high with a win or too low with a loss. Get back to work and prepare for the next opponent,” Brown said. “We’ve cleaned up some things in practice from an execution standpoint. There’s some little fundamental things we worked on a lot this week and we’re looking for a better showing Friday night.”

Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen is riding high after a convincing 25-0 win over Waterloo in Week 1. Brown said the squad has a difficult one-two punch that accounts for much of the offense. After LeRoy made some big plays in the passing game last week, Wellsville is looking to tighten up its aerial defense tonight.

“They like to do a lot of read option and throw the ball vertically,” Brown said. “We’ve been working on defending those type of plays and those type of routes.

“Defensively we saw a lot of mirror image to us with LeRoy last week, and Cal-Mum has similar concepts,” Brown added. “They run the 4-4 and will go into man, zone, they will drop into cover 2 with man and zone under. They’ll give you a lot of different looks. They will bring their linebackers off the edge quite a bit. They’re a pretty aggressive team that will be a good test for us. Cal-Mum is definitely a a solid-tackling team.”

On the Wellsville sideline, the Lions are hoping to keep the momentum they took in the second half last week when the offense found the end zone twice on touchdown runs from Blake Beckwith and Johnny Layfield.

“We want to be able to run the football. That’s the No. 1 thing offensively, and defensively we have to stop the run,” Brown said. “If we can do those things, good things will happen. We’ve been working on some basic concepts and adjustments in practice. We’ll be prepared.”

The program got some good news this week as five players joined the team in the aftermath of Week 1, a sign of growing positivity around Wellsville football regardless of tonight’s outcome. The players have already made a positive impact in practice and will be eligible to play in a few weeks.

“I’m real excited to try to get a win. There’s a lot of positive momentum within the program. It recruits itself when that happens,” Brown said. “We talked about it at the very beginning of offseason workouts, the positive vibes are infectious. As a staff we want kids to come to work, get better, return the following season and bring a buddy. In football, you get strength in numbers.”