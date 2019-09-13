Hornell heads to Geneva tonight in Week 2

HORNELL — The Hornell Red Raiders are back on the road in week two and looking for their first win of the season against the Geneva Panthers in Geneva tonight at 7 p.m.

Hornell dropped a tough one on Saturday afternoon against Bishop Kearney in the season opener, and was plagued largely by turnovers and penalties. That led to a tough 27-7 loss, and put the pressure on in a major way much earlier in the season than anyone had anticipated.

But the Red Raiders took a quick day off on Sunday, then returned to practice with a ton of focus and intensity on Monday afternoon.

“We view this game as somewhat of a must-win because each week is a battle. If you fall to 0-2, it makes it difficult to get a good seed in the playoffs. That being said, I think we had one of our best practices on Monday. The kids bounced back from the loss very well, and I was very proud of how they got right back to work,” said HHS Coach Erik Werner.

And while the mistakes did not make the coaching staff happy, there were several plays where it was obvious that had one more thing gone correctly, the Red Raiders could have had a monster offensive day. But one can only move forward, and Hornell has spent all week looking to fix those mistakes and hoping that it pays off this weekend with a few big plays.

“We saw that on most plays, we were one block or missed assignment away from some really big plays. On top of that, it's tough to win any game when you turn the ball over five times and are riddled with penalties on both sides of the ball. If we want to get the job done this week and down the road, we need to eliminate the mistakes and keep making positive plays,” said Werner. “I expect us to improve a lot in that area this week and moving forward, and when we do the big plays should come.”

As for Geneva, it’s been several years since Hornell has seen it on the schedule. The last time the teams met, Geneva handed Hornell a defeat in the first round of the Section V Playoffs in 2008. And much like then, Coach Werner expects the Panthers to be an athletic team with a potential for explosive plays.

“It has been awhile, but I was around for some of those Sectional battles under Coach Mastin, most recently in 2008. Similar to then, they seem to have a good number of quick athletes on the team, and like to spread you out. If we get into a track meet with them, it would be to our disadvantage. We want to limit their big plays, contain their athletes, and control the pace of the game,” said Werner.

The game begins tonight at 7 p.m. at the Geneva High School.