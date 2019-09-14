ELMIRA - Elmira outscored Union-Endicott 36-0 in the second quarter on the way to a 63-13 victory Saturday at Marty Harrigan Field.

A week after only scoring 10 points against Section IX’s Newburgh, the Express eclipsed that number in the first three minutes of the first quarter and flexed its usual offensive firepower in the second.

The Express scored on all four of their drives in the second quarter and capitalized on three Union-Endicott turnovers turning a seven-point advantage into a 43 point gap in just 12 minutes.

“It all comes down to execution,” Elmira head coach Jimmy McCauley said. “I felt like if we got rolling, that things could go well in our favor. Offense, defense and special teams, I thought those guys came to win.”

Ethan Simpson started the scoring off with 33-yard scamper. Michael Brown added a six-yard score three minutes later, Nate Latshaw added a four-yard score and Brown capped off the offensive scoring with a 3-yard touchdown.

The Express forced a fumble and had two interceptions in the frame, one by Jeff Daugherty and one that was returned for a 42-yard pick-6 by Garrett Johnson.

The two teams traded haymakers in the frame, with Elmira opening up the scoring with a five play drive that spanned a minute thanks to Simpson running back the opening kickoff to the Union-Endicott 40-yard-line. The drive was capped off by a Latshaw one-yard touchdown run up the gut.

Simpson scored later in the quarter on a 52-yard touchdown run.

Union-Endicott had two scores in the first half, both coming on long passes. Quarterback Zachary Pilarcek connected with Adam Thomas on a 48-yard touchdown catch-and-run and two drives later found Zymir Mobley for a 55-yard score that briefly gave the Tigers the lead.

“The kid can throw it,” said McCauley. “It’s high school football, you get a guy in the open and it’s kind of difficult. I thought we tightened things up a little bit. Did some things differently with the defensive line and linebackers.”

Elmira responded with a six-play 66-yard drive that included a 12-yard run from Simpson, an 11-yard run from Brown and capped off by an 11-yard run from Latshaw.

In all, the Express racked up 396 yards on the ground led by Brown’s 200, along with two touchdowns. Simpson added 136 yards on 14 carries and two touchdowns and Latshaw had three runs and three touchdowns.

“We have guys that can play,” McCauley said. “They’re tough-nosed guys. They stick their nose in there, they’re coachable. If you ask any of those three, they will give credit to the offensive line. Those guys blocked their tail off.”

Elmira (1-1) will face off against Horseheads next week at home. Horseheads topped Baldwinsville 48-14 Friday.

“Right now, we have to lock down and get our film ready, put a game plan together and have a great week of practice,” said McCauley.