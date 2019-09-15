Another week and three more wins for the Penn Yan girls’ tennis team. They defeated Waterloo, Wayne, and Newark all by the score of 5-0. The Mustangs have yet to lose a set on the season.

Penn Yan 5 Newark 0

Against Newark Sept. 13 the team only lost two games total. Molly Pullen won 6-1, 6-0 in first singles, Claire Pullen won 6-0, 6-0 in second singles, and Abigail Garvey won 6-1, 6-0. The first doubles team of Jayden Hollister and Sam Denson won 6-0, 6-0, and the second doubles team of Grace Worth and Sydney Moravec also won 6-0, 6-0.

Penn Yan 5 Wayne 0

Penn Yan also only lost two games total Sept. 11 against Wayne. Molly Pullen won 6-0, 6-1, Claire Pullen won 6-0, 6-0, and Abigail Garvey won 6-0, 6-0 in singles play. Hollister and Denson won 6-1, 6-0 while Moravec and Worth won 6-0, 6-0.

Penn Yan 5 Waterloo 0

The team led off the week beating Waterloo, this time losing just one game. Molly and Claire Pullen and Garvey won their matches 6-0, 6-0. Denson and Hollister won 6-0, 6-1 and Moravec and Worth won 6-0, 6-0.

The girls play Bloomfield at home Tuesday and travel to HAC to play on Thursday.