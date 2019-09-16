The Penn Yan girls’ soccer team improved their record to an impressive 4-1-1 on the season with wins over Geneva and Romulus last week and a tie against Mynderse.

Penn Yan 2 Geneva 0

The Mustangs defeated Geneva 2-0 Sept. 13 in a game that coach Kyle Nelson was “effected heavily by wind.”

Hayley Andersen scored both goals assisted by Kaley Griffin each time. Elle Harrison had two saves in goal.

Penn Yan 0 Mynderse 0

On Sept. 11 the team played to a nil-nil tie against Mynderse.

“We played with heart and played well,” Nelson said. “We had numerous opportunities but could not put one home.”

Elle Harrison notched 10 saves in goal.

Penn Yan 9 Romulus 1

Leading off the week, the team put on an offensive show against Romulus, winning 9-1. Sierra Harrison had a hat trick (3 goals) as did Andersen. Elle Harrison notched 11 saves.

The team’s next game is Saturday at 1 p.m. at home against Geneva.