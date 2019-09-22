PLATTSBURG - At the site of the 2019 cross country state meet, the Corning boys and girls finished first place Saturday in the Section 7 Invite.

"To take a six hour bus ride and preform well on the state course, I was really proud of them," Corning head coach Ray Lawson said.

Corning had a clear goal for the race and accomplished it on the boys and girls side of the race.

"We wanted to get five runners in the top 25, that was a goal," Lawson said. "We wanted our 3-5's to run together and they did that."

The boys finished first of 17 teams with a team score of 59 followed by Beaver River (93) and Scarsdale (98).

Torrey Jacobson-Evans finished third for the Hawks with a time of 16:11.5 with Matthew Hong in fourth in 16:20.8.

"(Torrey's) race was great, he was right with the leader," said Lawson, "The fact that Matthew and Torrey are at the front of the invitationals is good for us."

Other Hawks finishers in the top-30 included Conrad West (17th; 17:14.3), Matthew Gensel (20th; 17:21.0), Robert Kesterson (21st; 17:24.8) and Jack Gregorski (26th; 17:30.1).

On the girls side, Corning had a team score of 47 followed by Scarsdale (91) and South Lewis (96).

Faithe Ketchum was third for the Hawks in 18:47.5 and Claire Mason placed 10th with a time of 19:33.1. Alicia Lawson, Katie Hale and Lydia Keys finished 14th, 15th and 16th for Corning and Chloe Freeland and Julia Hluck placed 25th and 26th.

"Faithe was in the race to win it and was with the leader for a lot of the race," said Lawson "She's been really consistent with us."

Corning will race next on Saturday at the McQuaid Invitational in the Class A seeded races.