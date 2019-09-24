Coach Rick Smith called it “another great weekend for cross country” as the Penn Yan boys and girls teams did well Sept. 21 at the Midlakes Invitational after Joddie Decker finished in first place for the girls with a time of 19:53.54. Gracie Murphy placed 29th in 23:56.17, and Jaina Doyle was right behind her at 30th at 23:57.18.

On the boys’ side, Ayden Mowry and James Tette placed 16th and 17th with times of 18:40.20 and 18:42.66. David Young finished 24th overall with in 19:04.01.

Earlier in the week, the team hosted Red Creek and Marion at the Yates Community Center. The girls went 1-0 and boys 2-0. The boys were 4-1 and girls 4-0 on the season after the home meet.