The Penn Yan boys’ soccer team went 1-2 last week, beating South Seneca and losing to Wayne and Mynderse.

Penn Yan 3 South Seneca 0

On Saturday, the Mustangs defeated South Seneca 3-0. Brigham Hansen had two goals and an assist, Nick Jarecke had a goal of his own, and Caiden Demarco had an assist. Goalie Mason MacKerchar had five saves.

The team lost 6-0 to Wayne last Thursday. No other details were available. In the 2-0 loss against Mynderse last Tuesday, MacKerchar tallied 10 saves.

The team played at Pal-Mac Tuesday and is at Geneva Thursday.

The Marcus Whitman boys’ soccer team went 1-1-1 on the week last week, defeating South Seneca/Romulus, losing to Hammonsport, and tying HAC.

Hammondsport 1 Marcus Whitman 0

The team faced Hammondsport Sept. 21, losing 1-0. The only goal was scored by Hammonsport’s Nevin Davis in the 12th minute. Noah Hildrieth tallied 10 saves in goal for the Wildcats.

Marcus Whitman 1 S.S./Romulus 0

Whitman notched a 1-0 victory Sept. 19 over South Seneca/Romulus. Caleb McDonough scored the lone goal for the Wildcats on an assist from Carson Soles. Hildreth had 4 saves.

Marcus Whitman 3 HAC 3

Against HAC Sept. 17, the teams filled up the goal, playing to a 3-3 tie. Zach Lovejoy scored twice, once on an assist from McDonough. Ryan Herod had the other Whitman goal. Hildreth had 6 saves in goal.

The team was at Bloomfield Tuesday and is at Waterloo Thursday.