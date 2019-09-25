The Penn Yan volleyball team certainly was tested last week, playing Waterloo, Newark, and Hammondsport and coming out 2-1 overall for the week.

Penn Yan 3 Waterloo 2

The team was down two games to none at Waterloo Sept. 19 before storming back to take the three final games and the match 3-2. With the win, Penn Yan moves to 5-1 on the season and 4-0 in the league. Hanna Brodmann had an astounding 45 assists, 5 aces, 6 kills, and 20 digs. Caitlin Wunder also sparkled with 36 kills, 6 aces, and 13 digs. Lauren Chinski had 7 aces, 6 kills, and 8 digs and Jammie Decker added 1 ace, 7 kills, 4 solo blocks, and 13 digs.

Penn Yan 3 Newark 1

The team faced Newark Sept. 17 and lost the first set before winning the next three. Wunder had 27 kills and 4 aces, Brodman had 26 assists and 2 aces, and Chinski had 5 aces and 7 digs.

Hammondsport 3 Penn Yan 2

The Mustangs’ only defeat came at the hands of Hammondsport Sept. 16, losing 3 sets to 2. Wunder had 19 kills, 2 aces, and 2 blocks, Brodmann notched 19 assists, 4 aces, 4 kills, and a block, Decker had 5 blocks, 1 kill, and an ace, and Kayla Andersen had 4 kills and 3 blocks.

Penn Yan played Pal-Mac Tuesday and faces Wayne at home Thursday.

South Seneca 3 Dundee 1

The Dundee volleyball team lost to South Seneca Sept. 20 three games to one. The team lost the first set 25-15, won the second set 25-17, then lost the final two sets 25-13 and 25-15.

Makenzie Cratsley had 8 digs, 4 aces, and 3 attacks, Lily Hall added 2 digs, 5 attacks, and 5 assists, and Abigail Miller had 3 digs, 6 attacks, and 2 aces.

Campbell-Savona 3 Dundee 0

The team lost in three sets to Campbell-Savona Sept. 16. Cratsley had 2 attacks, 4 digs, and 3 aces, Renae Gregory had one attack and 3 assists, and Hayley Herrick had 3 digs and one attack.

Dundee faced Campbell-Savona again Monday and is at Bloomfield Wednesday.