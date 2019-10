The Dundee football team traveled to Holley Saturday for their second game of the season. Holley took the contest 44-14.

Josh Cramer had another huge day at running back for the Scots, racking up 284 yards rushing on 27 carries. Kenny Empson gained 76 yards on the ground in just 8 carries.

The team next plays Oakfield-Alabama/Elba at Dundee Central School October 12 at 1 p.m.