The Marcus Whitman football team faced Waterloo on the road Sept. 27, losing 42 to 12. The Wildcats put up six points in both the first and third quarters.

Running back Chad Smith tore off a 50-yard touchdown run for Whitman’s points in the first quarter, then ran another 46 yards for the score in the third quarter. Smith ended the game with 126 yards rushing. Justin Smith ran the ball 20 times for 132 yards of his own.

The Smith duo led the Wildcats defense with five tackles apiece.

The team faces East Rochester/Gananda on the road this Saturday at 7 p.m.