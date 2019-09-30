The Penn Yan cross country team went 3-0 Sept. 24 against Mynderse, Clyde/Lyons, and Pal-Mac. The meet was held in Mynderse.The boys team is now 7-1 on the season while the girls are 7-0 so far.

Ayden Mowry, James Tette, and David Young finished 2nd, 3rd, and 4th respectively with times of 18:27, 19:28, and 19:36. Zac Smith came in 12th with a time of 21:41 while Teagan Fingar finished in 14th at 21:47.

For the girls, Jodie Decker notched a first-place finish with a time of 20:34. Gracie Murphy and Jaina Doyle earned 3rd and 4th place finishes with times of 22:35 and 22:41. Jenna Curbeau finished 13th at 24:53 and Abby Bodine was right behind her in 14th with a time of 25:21.

The Mustangs host Marcus Whitman, North Rose-Wolcott, and Midlakes Tuesday.