The Penn Yan golf team put together a nice run last week, beating Waterloo, Pal-Mac, and Newark to improve to 8-2-1 on the season.

Penn Yan 228 Waterloo 236

The team faced Waterloo at Lakeside Country Club Sept. 26, defeating the Indians 228-236. Peter Nicholson led all golfers with a low score of 39. Clay Koivuniemi shot a 45, and Cameron Bassage added a birdie on hole #6.

Penn Yan 211 Pal-Mac 229

The team shot a season’s best 211 the day before as they downed Pal-Mac away by 18 strokes. Nicholson again led the way, this time with a 38. Max Brodmann had a 41, Koivuniemi shot 43, Bassage shot a 44, Kevin Smith had a 45 which included a birdie on hole #7, and Clark Simmons shot a 47.

Penn Yan 228 Newark 302

On Tuesday the team faced Newark, winning 228 to 302. Smith led the way with a 42 that included a birdie on hole #3 from 55 yards out on the fairway. Koivuniemi scored a 43 also with a birdie, this on hole #9. Brodmann also played a nice round, shooting a 44.

The team traveled to Naples Monday and goes to Wayne Thursday.