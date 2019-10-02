Sawyer, Ordiway score in 2-0 win

WELLSVILLE — With Dansville applying pressure as Wellsville clung to a 1-0 lead near the midway point of the second half, coach Matt Buckley reminded the Lions that they didn’t want to go home with a tie.

That’s what happened back on Sept. 9 in Dansville, when the Mustangs erased a 2-0 deficit in the second half to salvage a tie.

Not this time.

Just a few minutes after Buckley’s reminder, Dominic Sawyer pounded in a big insurance goal as the Lions got back in the win column with a 2-0 shutout of the visiting Mustangs.

“They want wins,” Buckley said. “They were starting to play way too conservatively — I’m going to get rid of it, I’m not going to turn it over, I’m just going to kick it up the field. Once we started completing some passes, now we can work it up instead of just hammering it up for it to come right back at us. We got a couple guys back tonight, which helped with the legs. Guys could come over and see what the game looks like from the sideline, go back in and play better. I thought our execution was much better tonight of what we’re trying to do and what it’s supposed to look like on the field.”

Alex Ordiway got the Lions on the board 22 minutes into the first half, netting an assist from Holden Hoffman.

“Our spacing was much better tonight,” Buckley said. “We weren’t on top of each other, which is what we’ve really been harping on in practice. Defensively we made a couple changes and I think the guys bought into it and did their job tonight.”

Nick Camuto finished with 17 saves for Dansville (2-7-1).

“It was a hard trip home after losing to Wellsville. They were firing on all cylinders and while we had our chances we didn't capitalize on them,” said Dansville coach Steve French. “Overall it was a good game.”

Logan Dunbar made seven saves in the shutout for the Lions (3-4-2). Wellsville visits Cuba-Rushford Thursday, while Dansville hosts LeRoy Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Scio 4, Genesee Valley 1

SCIO — Scio continued its perfect 2019 campaign with a 4-1 home win over Genesee Valley Tuesday night.

Lauritz Kruse netted a penalty kick and a traditional score to lead the offense. Elia Travaini added a goal and an assist. Bahrul Ulum chipped in a score, with Cameron Loucks and Jake D’Arcy adding assists in the victory for the Tigers (11-0). Cory Bolzan made four saves.

“We got a little rhythm offensively tonight, which was nice to see. We lacked that last week,” said Scio coach Dillon McFall. “We passed the ball better tonight, and some of our subs had their best games of the season.”

Ryley McKnight broke up the shutout with a deep goal for the Jaguars. Keegan McKnight posted four saves for GV (3-8), which hosts Fillmore Friday.

Scio hosts Bolivar-Richburg at 7 p.m. under the lights Thursday.

Hinsdale 1, Andover 0

ANDOVER — One goal was the different Tuesday as Hinsdale escaped Andover with a 1-0 road win.

Andover (4-6-1) will look to snap a four-game skid Thursday, hosting Friendship at 6 p.m.

Addison 2, Alfred-Almond 0

ALMOND - Addison topped Alfred-Almond Tuesday in a shortened game 2-0.

Brian Simon and Blake Driskell recorded goals for the Knights.

Addison out-shot Alfred-Almond 12-10 in the game.

The Knights improve to 11-0 and will play Campbell-Savona on Thursday. The Eagles (4-7) host Bradford Saturday at 1 p.m.

Avoca 3, Hammondsport 0

HAMMONDSPORT — The Tigers scored a 3-0 one for the second time in as many nights, this one in Hammondsport Tuesday.

Avoca (9-2) will meet Prattsburgh Friday night in Cohocton.

Belfast 8, Whitesville 2

WHITESVILLE — Chris Gullett and Jessie Pensyl had goals in the second half of Whitesville's 8-2 loss to visiting Belfast Tuesday.

CJ Estep and Conner Phillips dished assists for the Jays (2-6), who host Houghton Thursday. The Bulldogs (7-3-1) visit Hinsdale Thursday.

Prattsburgh 1, Bradford 0

PRATTSBURGH — Kris Johnson netted a Mason Putnam assist in the second overtime period, lifting the Vikings to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bradford Tuesday.

The Vikings (9-2-1) meet rival Avoca in Cohocton Friday night. Bradford (7-3) is at Alfred-Almond Saturday.

Fillmore 7, Finney 2

FILLMORE — Fillmore left no doubt in a 7-2 win over visiting Finney Tuesday.

Mitch Ward netted a hat trick, with Tobias Webb adding two goals plus an assist. Mason Cool and Trevor Clark each scored once. Ethan Peet dished four assists, with Luke Cole adding another.

The Eagles (10-1) visit Genesee Valley Friday.

GIRLS SOCCER

Hinsdale 3, Genesee Valley 0

HINSDALE — Ashley Chapman scored twice in Hinsdale’s 3-0 win over visiting Genesee Valley Tuesday.

Ava Belec added a score, with Jaylee Jimerson and Kaitlyn Roberson adding assists and Haylee Jozwiak making two saves in the shutout for Bobcats (7-4).

Isabelle Ordway made seven saves for GV (5-6), which hosts Fillmore Thursday.

Fillmore 2, Finney 1

FILLMORE — Fillmore scored once in each to net a 2-1 win over visiting Finney on Tuesday.

Carlee Miller started the scoring unassisted, while Danielle Wolcott added a goal off an Ada Sylvester assist. Riley Voss made four saves in the win as the Eagles (9-0-1) return to Allegany County play Thursday at Genesee Valley.