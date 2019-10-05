CANISTEO — Geneseo/Mount Morris erased a 16-0 deficit to grab a huge 34-24 win on the road over the previously-unbeaten Canisteo-Greenwood Redskins in Canisteo on Friday evening.

The Redskins were celebrating Homecoming and jumped out to the early lead when Jacob Houghtaling broke a 45-yard run with just over five minutes left in the first quarter. Roque Santiago then fired a 13-yard strike to Owen Chaffee with 7:30 left in the second quarter, and suddenly C-G had the 16-0 lead.

But Geneseo/MM’s Evan Salvaggio scored four unanswered touchdowns over the following three quarters in order to give the visitors a 28-16 lead late in the fourth quarter.

The Redskins responded with a big 68-yard touchdown strike from Santiago to Houghtaling, cutting the lead to 28-24 with just 4:34 left to play.

But Salvaggio scored a fifth and final touchdown with just 2:16 left on the clock to cement the upset victory.

Santiago was 13-for-27 for 234 yards passing with two touchdowns. Andrew Morling had five receptions for 104 yards while recording 10 tackles and one interception. Houghtaling had five carries for 37 yards, four receptions for 95 yards and two touchdowns. He also had 12 tackles and one interception in the loss.

Canisteo-Greenwood (4-1) now hits the road for its toughest test of the season at Batavia Notre Dame next Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

Haverling 21, Wayland-Cohocton 12

COHOCTON — Most homecomings are happy, but on Friday night, Wayland-Cohocton's did not finish that way as the visiting Haverling Rams pushed a late TD across in the 4th quarter to ground the Golden Eagles 21-12 during the Fall Foliage Festival at the Sports Complex in Cohocton.

Wayland-Cohocton coach Darren Knapp simply stated, "It was a tough one for us tonight, but I give Bath a lot of credit, they came to play for sure!"

The Rams were attempting to bounce back from a home defeat the previous week to Dansville, and the navy & white put it all together on both sides of the football to reverse their misfortunes from Week 4. The Haverling "D" stymied Way-Coh on the opening possession, and then the Rams offense barrelled downfield and stormed into the end zone on their first possession with a quarterback sweep to take the lead. Bath wasted no time in establishing themselves as the drive was only 5 plays, and they would also tack on the 2-point conversion to take an immediate 8-0 lead.

The Golden Eagles rapidly responded with a scoring drive of their own. The maroon & gold also pieced together a 5-play series that would result in a 30 yard touchdown pass from Thomas Mead to DeAndre Green to get the Golden Eagles close. The Rams managed to stop the 2 point conversion to hold onto a slim 8-6 lead.

It looked like the tide was beginning to turn for the home team when Way-Coh forced the Rams to punt, but the kick would back the Eagles up deep in their own territory. Nik Zastawrny got the crowd on its feet when he took a hand-off and rumbled 79 yards for a touchdown giving the Golden Eagles their first lead of the night. The conversion failed, but coach Knapp's squad now held a 12-8 advantage at the end of the first period of play.

Bath crossed the goal line again on a 3-yard quarterback keeper giving the Rams a 14-12 led at the half as the Eagles denied Haverling on the conversion attempt.

The clincher came in the 4th where Haverling put together one lone scoring drive resulting in the game's final score as the Rams went home as spoilers on Way-Coh's homecoming with a 21-12 win to improve their record to 2-3.

Zastawrny had 20 carries for 171 yards and a TD. Mead went 6-14 for 79 yards, a TD and an INT. Green had 5 catches for 67 yards and a score. Defensively, Ben Teed had 9 tackles. Caleb Hanggi had six tackles, a forced fumble and a recovery. Trevor Sly had seven tackles, a forced fumble and a recovery. Ben Wood added five tackles and a sack.

The Rams host Waterloo this Saturday, while Wayland-Cohocton (2-3) heads to Hamilton Field to tangle with Cal-Mum / Byron-Bergen on Friday night (Oct. 11) in a 7 p.m. start.

Attica 35, Dansville 14

DANSVILLE — The visiting Attica Blue Devils remained unbeaten and spoiled the Mustangs Homecoming to the tune of 35-14. Emma Beardsley was crowned Homecoming Queen while Aiden Kreiley abdicated his crown as "king" to Auron Bennett in a heart-warming gesture prior to the game.

Dansville had an early pick-six by Billy Bennett called back on a penalty and it was all Attica from there as the Blue Devils built a 21-0 halftime lead.

The Mustang offense showed some signs of life when they received the 2nd half kick-off. Coach Rich Welch's club chewed over six minutes off the clock in engineering a 64 yard drive. The key run came from sophomore Calab Rigdon who took a quick-pitch around the outside, cut back inside and was finally brought down at the Attica 15. The red & black would finally convert on an Evan Pruonto's six-yard touchdown run with 5:33 left to put the Mustangs on the board at 21-6.

In the 4th quarter, Tanner Dettman turned a broken play into a 52 yard run to the Blue Devils' 2 yard line. Dettman was temporarily injured on the play and left the lineup. Rigdon took the next snap from center and slipped into the end zone for a 2 yard touchdown run. Ryan Carnevale ran in with the 2 point conversion making it 28-14 with 3:44 left to play.

Rigdon finished with 12 carries for 91 yards and a score. Dettman had nine carries for 79 yards, while Ryan Carnevale added 16 carries for 40 yards. Evan Pruonto had seven carries for 17 yards and a score.

Defensively, John Wilkinson had 10 tackles, Dettman had 7 tackles and a pass deflection, Shane Crandall had 7 tackles, Gus Swyers added 6 tackles and a sack, Billy Barrett had 5 tackles and an INT, while Elliot Mapes had 4 tackles and a pass deflection.

Dansville (2-3) will be battling for a potential sectional berth as the Mustangs take on Marcus Whitman/Bloomfield on Saturday in an afternoon affair at 1:30 p.m., and then finish up at home against the other "Mustangs" team from Penn Yan on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.