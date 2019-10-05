CORNING - Max Freeman scored three touchdowns, recorded 224 yards of total offense and had a key fourth quarter interception to power the Hawks to a 23-14 victory over Horseheads Friday in a Southern Tier Athletic Conference football matchup and a possible playoff preview.



The Hawks gained a 15-14 advantage at the break on a controversial last second field goal from Seth Hogue. Corning spiked the ball and the half was originally called over, but Corning was then granted permission to kick the field goal.



“We got on the ball quick, its something we practice,” Corning head coach George Bacalles said. “When the ball hit the turf, there was .2 seconds left. We just wanted an opportunity to score. Seth did a great job connecting. It was a big momentum swing in our direction in the second half.”



The momentum carried over the last 24 minutes with the Hawk defense allowing the Blue Raiders 10 yards of offense.



“[The defense is] a credit to [Assistant] coach [Bob] MCgee,”said Bacalles. “The kids executed and did a great job of causing turnovers and forcing them to punt. “Outstanding job by the defense to shut things down.”



Corning’s offense didn’t connect like it did in the first half starting its first drives at the Horseheads 38, 35 and 30 yard lines, but the Blue Raider defense didn't allow scores on any of them.



“We put ourself in position to score more points and against teams like Horseheads, we need to finish drives,” Bacalles said.



The Hawks finally broke through in the fourth quarter after the Blue Raiders took a safety to flip field position, scoring on the ensuing possession aided by a 51-yard run from Freeman followed by his third touchdown a few plays later, a 3-yard touchdown run and a 23-14 advantage.



After moving the ball well in the first half, Horseheads recorded its first first down in the fourth quarter with four minutes left attempting a comeback when Grayson Woodhouse connected with Ryan Scott to move the chains.



A play later, Freeman iced the game with an interception.



“His interception was was humongous,” said Bacalles. “He did a great job when Horseheads was starting to drive a little bit. It was a huge play at the end of the game.”



The two STAC West powerhouses traded scores though the first four minutes of the game.



Freeman started off the night with a 69-yard kickoff return and Freeman punched in a one-yard score to give Corning a 6-0 advantage two minutes into the contest.



Horseheads responded the ensuing drive when quarterback Grayson Woodhouse connected on a 36 yard pass to Max Stansfield and Gavin Elston darted down the left side of the field for a 41 yard touchdown that gave the Blue Raiders a 7-6 lead.



Corning gained the lead back early second quarter when Blake VanWoert connected on a 30-yard pass to a streaking Freeman who went full extension to reel in the touchdown as he tumbled into the endzone.



“The touchdown pass was at a crucial spot in the game,” said Bacalles. “Blake putting it on a dime and Max giving all out effort.”



Horseheads added a 3-yard score late in the half from Elston that gave Horseheads a 14-12 advantage.



The Hawks improve to 4-1 with the win, while the Blue Raiders fall to 3-2.



