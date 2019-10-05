CORNING - Over 1,100 runners from all over the world braved the cool conditions Saturday for the Corelle 5K as Wineglass Weekend kicked off in Corning.

John Martino, age 35, of Dallas Pa. won the men's race with a time of 17:55 while Marella Angello, age 27, or Phoenixville Pa won the women's race in 19:04.

Runners started on Corning Boulevard, took a left onto Centerway Bridge, ran down East Tioga Avenue and doubled back past Trolley Lane and Vanhall Boulevard; during the 3.1 mile race.

Paul McRae (18:21), Erik Hamnqvist (18:28), Joe Woodworth (19:01) and Eric Dumas (19:41) rounded out the top five finishers on the men's side. Carrie Foley (21:02), Sarah Briggs (21:05), C. Blair (21:10) and Grace Scouten (21:36) were the top five finishers on the women's side.

Described as a 'family-friendly event' on the website, the Corelle 5K played host to 50 children ages 7 to 14.

The Wineglass Marathon and half marathon will begin today. The Wineglass Marathon will start at 8:15 in Bath and the half will begin at 7:45 p.m. in Campbell-Savona.