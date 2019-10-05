ONTARIO CENTER — The Wayne Eagles got out to an early lead and never looked back on Friday night as they soared to a 49-16 lead over the Hornell Red Raiders at the Wayne Central School District.

Wayne’s defense forced a few three-and-out stops, recovered an onside kick and were incredibly efficient on offense as the Eagles took a 22-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. John Reagan scored the first touchdown of the night with 7:07 left in the first after a big drive to make it 8-0.

Mason Blankenberg then found Brian Sills over the middle on the next drive for a 52-yard touchdown score that increased the lead to 14-0 with 2:16 left in the first. An onside kick quickly put the ball back in the hands of the Eagles, who moved down the field just as fast before Reagan scored again from one yard out to bring the score to 22-0 after one.

The defenses controlled the second quarter, until Wayne put together another long touchdown drive that culminated with an eight yard touchdown strike from Blankenberg to Sills, making it 29-0.

Another onside kick was recovered by the Eagles, and then Blankenberg found Sills on another crossing route for a 43 yard score and a 35-0 lead.

On the ensuing kickoff, the first non-onside attempt was hit right to Dorion Bowles, who find a tiny seam and burst through it to the left edge before outrunning everybody on his way to a 70-yard touchdown return. The two-point conversion was good, which brought the score to 35-8 at the halftime intermission.

Wayne scored two more times in the third quarter. Reagan nearly added another score on the opening drive of the second half, but was stripped at the goal line. The ball seemed to roll out of bounds in the end zone, but the whistle never blew, and Sills casually picked it up for a touchdown.

Dylan Vance then made it 49-8 with just 1:17 left in the third when he scored a touchdown from 21 yards out.

Hornell’s offense then made one final drive in the fourth quarter to bring the score to its final. The Red Raiders rode the back of Dorion Bowles, who had an outstanding game on both sides of the ball that was capped by a one yard touchdown in the fourth quarter. He then punched in the two-point conversion, bringing the score to its 49-16 final.

“(Dorion) played incredible. Defensively, he was coming up and smacking kids. He had that kickoff return for a touchdown. He came out and ran hard, and the effort that he gave looked like that despite all the adversity that’s going on, he just wanted to pile the team on his back,” said HHS coach Erik Werner. “He’s a quiet kid, but he’s one of the nicest kids around. He works hard in school, and I can’t say enough great stuff about him, and I’m glad to see it in his performance tonight.”

Hornell falls to 0-5 in what has been one of the most adverse seasons in history. The injury bug has hit in full force, but through all of it, Werner stated that he has been amazed at this teams persistence, and how they simply refuse to give up, led by the captains Timmy Smith, Tyler Acton and Trevor Fisher.

“The coaches can’t even begin to say how proud we are of these kids on the field because of everything that they’ve gone through. They are great leaders, they care about their teammates and they are terrific kids,” said Werner. “We’ve got other kids too. I mean we truly are snake-bitten. Malik is leading Class B in receiving yards, and he gets hurt in the first quarter. We lost a lineup in warmups. We lost two more two-way starters by the midway point of the first quarter. And I don’t know how we can keep doing these things — but the kids just won’t quit. The next guy just stepped up.

“What can you say other than that you are proud of them because of the effort. They won’t give up, and there are a ton of people out there that would try to quit — but these kids won’t do it.”

The Red Raiders return to Maple City Park to host UPrep on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m.