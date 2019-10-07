CORNING - Brian Reynolds, a double below-the-knee amputee since the age of four, set his third world record in as many races Sunday at the Wineglass half marathon. Reynolds finished seventh overall.



“I started out rough, but I hit my stride 4-5 miles in and ran with it from there,” he said.



Reynolds, 31, of Bloomfield, N.J., completed the world record run for bilateral below-the-knee amputees in 1:17:04.93 after breaking his own record of 1:18.43 Aug. 24 in Iceland. Reynolds also set a world record in March.



Training for the feat included consistently running 60 miles a week, along with 100 miles of biking.



“It really was the greatest training cycle of my running career,” Reynolds said. “I was super consistent and really healthy through the whole training cycle.”



A first-time runner at the Wineglass, Reynolds spoke glowingly of the local course.



“It’s one of the most beautiful courses I’ve run,” said Reynolds. “Not only as far as terrain [for running pursposes], but it’s just beautiful.”



Next, Reynolds will take on the California International Marathon in December and is confident after Sunday’s record run.



“This is a great indicator going forward of how my training should look,” said Reynolds.



Reynolds’ journey can be followed on Instagram at @brianreynoldsrunner.