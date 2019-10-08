Marcus Whitman Wildcats give Coach Law his 100th win

The Penn Yan tennis team finished up its regular season Oct. 4 with the continuation of a match against Mynderse that began Oct. 1, but was suspended due to rain. The Mustangs won 5-0, finishing with a 10-1 league record and 11-1 overall and claiming the Finger Lakes West title.

Molly Pullen won at first singles 6-1, 6-2. Claire Pullen followed with a 6-1, 6-0 win of her own. Abigail Garvey won at third singles 6-1, 6-2. Sam Denson and Grace Worth won their first doubles match 6-2, 6-0, and Maryn Parsons and Sarah Loucks won 5-7, 7-5, 10-5 at second doubles.

The team began sectional play Tuesday.

Marcus Whitman 3 NR/Wolcott 1

The Marcus Whitman tennis team went 3-1 on the week with wins over North Rose-Wolcott, Newark and Wayne, but falling to Pal-Mac.

The team faced Wolcott Monday night, winning 3-2. Winning for the Wildcats were Alaina Dhondt at second singles 6-2, 6-3, Caty Goodman at third singles 6-4, 6-1, and the second doubles team of Evelynn Bergstresser and Jane Snaith 6-0, 6-0.

“Great battle once again between these two teams,” said head coach Bryan Law.

Marcus Whitman 3 Newark 0

Oct. 4, Marcus Whitman dispatched Newark 3-0. Kaitlyn Hopper won her first singles match 6-1, 6-0, Dhondt won at second singles 6-0, 6-2, and Bergstresser and Goodman won in doubles 6-0, 6-2.

Marus Whitman 5 Wayne 0

The team blanked Wayne Oct. 1 5-0 on their senior night, which also was Law’s 100th win for his girls’ varsity tennis career.

Dhondt took her first singles match 6-0, 6-0, Camry Semans won at second singles 6-1, 6-0, and Natasha Payne won by forfeit. Goodman and Hopper took their doubles match 6-0, 6-0, and Bergstresser and Snaith won 6-2, 6-0.

“A nice match between both teams,” Law said. “Wayne ladies were a class act.”

Pal-Mac 4 Marcus Whitman 1

Last Monday the team lost to Pal-Mac 4-1. Hopper notched the only win for the Wildcats as she took a 6-4, 6-3 contest.

The team began sectional play yesterday.