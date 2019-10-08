What a difference a half can make. The Penn Yan football team found itself down 30-21 to Waterloo at halftime but came back in the second half to secure a 33-30 win over the Indians Oct. 4.

“We put some quicker defensive lineman in to try and contain (Julian) Ruiz better than we did the first half and switched to a zone coverage,” said Mustangs coach Tim McBride. “This helped us shut them out in the second half.”

Penn Yan’s offense was led by quarterback Kyle Berna, who was 22-for-30 for 231 yards through the air and three touchdowns. Berna also gained 99 yards on the ground and scored another touchdown.

“We were able to control the line of scrimmage offensively and grind out two touchdowns in the second half, which was just enough,” McBride said.

Kyler Lloyd had nine receptions for 100 yards. Brennan Prather added four catches for 62 yards and two touchdowns. Mekhi Mahan caught nine balls for 46 yards and two touchdowns of his own. Mahan added 53 yards on the ground. Alex Foster threw a three-yard touchdown in his only attempt.

Defensively, Mahan led the team with 13 tackles. Brennan Prather added 11 tackles while Julien Miller had 10 tackles and two interceptions. Hunter VanHousen also had 10 tackles and half a sack.

Penn Yan is now 3-2 on the season and faces East Rochester/Gananda at home Friday night at 7 p.m.

ER/Gananda 50 Marcus Whitman 23

The Marcus Whitman football team faced a tough opponent Oct. 4, losing 50-23 to East Rochester-Gananda.

Whitman was down 36-0 at halftime and 50-0 after three quarters before putting up 23 points in the fourth. Running back Austin Smith scored the first of his two touchdowns with a seven-yard run with 11:50 left in the quarter. Five minutes later, Justin Smith scored on a two-yard plunge. Austin Smith scored on a nine-yard run with just nine seconds left to finish the Wildcats’ scoring.

Justin Smith finished with 107 yards on the ground on 13 carries. Both Smiths also had 5.5 tackles for the Wildcats.