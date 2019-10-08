The Penn Yan volleyball team improved to 7-3 overall, 5-2 in league play as they defeated Geneva and Dundee last week, while losing in five sets to Pal-Mac.

Penn Yan 3 Geneva 2

It was a back and forth affair with Geneva as the Panthers took the first set and held a 2-1 lead until Penn Yan buckled down, taking the fourth set 25-15 and the decisive final set 25-20.

Caitlin Wunder led the way with 28 kills, two assists, and 10 digs. Serina Sheradin had five aces, two kills, 32 assists, and six digs. Jammie Decker added seven aces, three kills, two blocks, and six digs. Lauren Chinski had three aces, four kills, and 10 digs. Kayla Andersen had three kills, one assist, one block, and five digs.

Pal-Mac 3 Penn Yan 2

The team went five sets agains Pal-Mac, dropping the final set 25-18. Wunder had 35 kills, four blocks, and nine digs. Sheradin had 42 assists, six digs, and an ace. Hanna Brodmann added five kills and 15 digs.

Penn Yan 3 Dundee 0

The Mustangs took care of Dundee in three sets Sept. 30, winning 25-10, 25-13, and 25-12. Brodmann had nine aces, four kills, and four digs. Andersen added five aces, a kill and a block.

The team played Midlakes Tuesday night and is at Newark Thursday.