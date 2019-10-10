Hornell picks up shutout win at home over Eagles

HORNELL — The Hornell Lady Red Raiders looked great on both ends of the field Wednesday night as they cruised to a 3-0 shutout win over visiting Wayland-Cohocton at Maple City Park.

Hornell was missing two of its top players in Sophia Carretto and Lexi Friends, but the Red Raiders that suited up did not miss a beat on Wednesday evening as they dominated both sides of the field en route to the big win.

“We knew we had depth, and these injuries have really forced us to showcase it. And we as coaches were talking about how great it is to see kids who maybe were a little upset with their role earlier in the season — they are just stepping up into the role that they’ve been given now,” said HHS coach Mike Wilkinson. “It’s a cool next-man-up kind of mentality that they’ve developed, and I hope we keep it up.”

Wayland-Cohocton and Hornell played an even contest in the opening minutes of play, but the Red Raiders got on the board early thanks to a great effort from a senior. Mckenzie Hall grabbed possession of the ball around the 30-yard line and quickly tapped a pass behind a defender to herself, setting up a wide-open breakaway.

Hall faked a shot to the right and then promptly buried the ball in the twine to give HHS the 1-0 lead in just the seventh minute of play.

The Golden Eagles responded with a ton of offensive pressure, but the HHS defense was strong and relied on more great play from net minder Juliet Marino.

“Way-Co created some great chances in the first 20 minutes or so. Anytime you let Hannah Fairbrother have a good look on her good foot — it’s dangerous. Luckily Juliet was able to eat them up and we weathered the storm. Then the back four settled in and we turned it into the type of game that we wanted it to be,” said Wilkinson.

Hornell then added another goal with just 10 minutes left in the first half. Leah Harkenrider made a series of moves with the ball on her foot before sending a cross into the box, where Ireland Harrison waited for the perfect moment to stick her foot into the path of the ball, redirecting it just inside of the left post to give HHS the 2-0 lead at the break.

The Red Raiders then scored early in the second half when Harkenrider got herself on the board with a goal. Hall possessed the ball and found a seam across the top of the box to Harkenrider. The senior turned and ripped a low shot that deflected off of the keeper and into the back of the net, bringing the score to its 3-0 final.

“You can see Leah growing in confidence. And we have coach Argentieri telling her that she can go out there and make things happen for other people. If she doesn’t get down on herself about defenses keying in on her and just goes out and plays her own game, she’s very dangerous,” said Wilkinson.

Hornell (8-4-1) now hosts Aquinas on Saturday afternoon at 6:30 p.m.