Hornell falls to Griffin comeback

HORNELL — The UPrep Griffins erased a 16-0 halftime deficit in order to mount a 20-16 come-from-behind win over the Hornell Red Raiders at Maple City Park on Friday night.

Hornell put together its best and most admirable performance of the season, but the Griffins were simply too strong in the second half and were able to survive an upset scare on the road.

“There are no words for how proud I am of these kids. UPrep — No. 16 in the state — they are a very good football team. But I know they are a little relieved to be able to walk off the field with a four point win, because these kids gave everything they had and then some,” said HHS coach Erik Werner. “Nobody outside of our walls believed expected that. We came up just a little short, but it was good to see Hornell football played again.”

The Red Raiders were led by a herculean performance from Dorion Bowles. The junior halfback was given the ball 40 times, and he finished the night with 191 yards rushing and two touchdowns. His performance came behind a strong showing from the offensive line, which allowed Bowles to routinely reach the second level and break tackles for extra yards.

“I think in the second half of Wayne, there weren’t a lot of good things, but we did see the lightbulb go on for Dorion. It was during that game where we first saw him do what he did all night tonight, which was run hard. And that offensive line really fed off of the way that he was running, and really it took it to UPrep,” said Werner. “I can’t wait to see the stats, because I told the kids — that is what Hornell football is all about, and it’s been a long time since I’ve seen that.”

Hornell started the game with an onside kick, but UPrep took possession and quickly moved into HHS territory. But the Red Raiders defense held strong on a fourth and two attempt, taking over deep in their own territory.

Bowles and the o-line got to work right away, only for the opening drive to be stalled by an eventual turnover. But the HHS defense once again foiled a fourth down attempt, this time deep in offensive territory, and it paid off with points.

From 18 yards out on a fourth down attempt of their own, Bowles followed a lead block from Timmy Smith, and made one final cut to get across the goal line. Tyler Acton then punched the 2-point conversion, and Hornell took an 8-0 lead to the end of the first quarter.

And in what became a theme of the early portion of the night, Hornell’s defense once again came up with a huge stop, and once again it was on fourth down.

The Red Raiders then marched down the field, using another heavy dosage of Bowles. The junior halfback juked and bruised his way down the field behind a strong offensive line, eventually punching one in from just three yards out. Acton then made a great pass to Malik Arnink, who made an even greater catch in the back of the end zone to convert the 2-point try and give Hornell the 16-0 lead with 8:34 left in the first half.

The defenses then dominated the final eight minutes, with each team finally forcing the other to punt on fourth down instead of going for it.

The HHS defense, in particular, looked great for the entirety of the first half. The Red Raiders defensive line was routinely in the backfield, and any play that got close to the second level was quickly shut down by an elite linebacker group.

As a result, the score remained in Hornell’s advantage at 16-0 by the end of the first half.

“We came out tonight with 21 bodies, and nobody can do that. Nobody can do what we just did. We lost another two-way starter tonight. I’m never happy with a loss, because that’s just my nature, but these kids cannot hang their heads for one second, because they played the game of the last two seasons,” said Werner. “I haven’t seen us play like that since the Sectional Championship game against Livonia in 2018. Congrats to UPrep on the win, but I’m glad to be with my boys.”

After the break, Hornell’s offense continued to run the ball right up the middle, and while it did not result in points, it allowed the Red Raiders to control the time of possession and the field goal position.

It kept the lead intact for most of the third quarter, but UPrep’s offense finally put together a drive late in the frame in order to register points on the scoreboard. The Griffins moved down a short field and then used a quick screen pass to Mark Rogers, who was able to break down the left sideline for a 22-yard touchdown, bringing the score to 16-8 at the end of the third quarter.

On the next drive, the Griffin defense came up huge as a hard hit in the backfield forced a fumble, which UPrep recovered just outside the redzone. Clyde Davis had his second touchdown pass of the evening moments later when Jordan Jackson made a spectacular catch in the back of the end zone with 11:54 left to play.

But the Red Raider defense stood tall on the 2-point attempt, and kept the lead intact at 16-14 early in the fourth quarter.

The Griffins defense, however, had figured things out, and quickly got another stop, giving them the ball back with just over eight minutes left.

It looked as though the drive would stall because of penalties, but a facemask was called, giving the Griffins new life. And Criston Jean took advantage on the very next play, breaking a 46-yard run down the sideline for a touchdown that gave UPrep its first lead of the game at 20-16 with just 6:22 left to play.

The Red Raiders mounted one final drive down the field in an attempt to take back the lead, but the Griffins made one last fourth down stop in order to survive the upset scare on the road.

Hornell falls to 0-6 on the season and will have on last chance in the regular season to pick up a win at home. They will face off with another winless team in Midlakes with a game time set for 7:30 p.m.

“If we had played like that all season, we would be 5-1. But if we can play like that, I’m confident that we can win the next three games. With the record that we have, we will go to the Connors and Ferris Bowl, but we went there in 2014, and two years later we were back in the championship and then three years later we won it,” said Werner. “It can be a great opportunity, and if we play like this, I’m confident we can win the next three.”