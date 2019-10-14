BATH - Haverling scored three first half goals on route to a 5-0 victory over World of Inquiry Monday in a non-league boys soccer contest.

"World of Inquiry is a great team," Haverling head coach Matt Hill said. "We were fortunate to put some goals in the net and our defense including Cayden Mattison, DJ Smith and [goalie] Jordan Deats played outstanding."

The Rams netted all three of their first half goals in a span of 12 minutes.

Sam Arnts put home the first goal of the game for the Rams when he kicked scored on a deflection from just outside of the box on an assist from Brady Dickson. Keefer Calkins was credited with the second goal nine minutes later when a cross was redirected and deflected off the goalkeeper for a score.

Three minutes later, at the 10 minute mark, a scrum at the front of the net left Thomas Binkowski wide open and he headed in the Rams' third score of the contest.

"Against a team like that that can score goals, to get three early it may of taken the wind out of their sails," said Hill.

Calkins and Lorenzo Serafini scored second half goals with Binkowski recording assists on both goals.

Jordan Deats recorded four saves in goal for Haverling.

The Rams remain no. 1 in Class B according to the New York State Sportswriters association as they improve to 14-0.

Haverling will travel to Le Roy at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in its next contest.