Mahan, the Mustangs' back-up quarterback Mekhi Mahan finished the game with 144 yards passing and two touchdowns, while also leading the Mustangs with 130 yards rushing and three touchdowns carrying the ball.

There are few positions as important in sports as being a quarterback in football. The quarterback is in charge of the offense and is an extension of the head coach on the field. That’s why it was even more impressive when Mekhi Mahan, who is usually the Penn Yan Mustangs feature running back, moved to quarterback Friday night against East Rochester/Gananda and produced the way he did.

Mahan needed to make the move because Penn Yan’s usual quarterback, Kyle Berna, broke his foot in last week’s win against Waterloo. Mahan finished the game with 144 yards passing and two touchdowns, while also leading the Mustangs with 130 yards rushing and three touchdowns carrying the ball. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough as Penn Yan lost the game 53-32. The Mustangs are now 3-3 on the season.

Brennan Prather had a solid day receiving, hauling in seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. Jon Droney had two catches for 34 yards and a touchdown of his own.

Mahan also led the way on the defensive side, tallying 14 tackles. Damian Snyder matched him with 14 tackles, Andrew Garren had 13 tackles, and Julien Miller and Prather had 10 tackles apiece.

Dansville 8 Marcus Whitman 0

A long season keeps getting longer for the Marcus Whitman football team. The Wildcats’ defense was up to the task, holding opponent Dansville to just eight points last Saturday, but the Whitman offense just couldn’t find the endzone in an 8-0 loss, dropping their record to 0-6.

Both teams kept the ball on the ground for the majority of the game as they combined for just nine pass attempts. Dansville’s score came in the first quarter as they punched in an 11-yard run and converted the two-point attempt.

Austin Smith led the rushing for Whitman as he gained 63 yards on 16 attempts. Kyle Valastro gained 22 yards on four rushes. The Wildcats were hurt by losing four fumbles and throwing an interception.

The Wildcats will face Mynderse/South Seneca on the road Friday night at 7:30.

Oakfield-Alabama 56 Dundee 6

The Dundee Scotsmen football team faced Oakfield-Alabama last Saturday, losing 56-6.

Josh Cramer led the offense for the Scots, gaining 147 yards on the ground in 19 carries. Cramer also tallied eight tackles on defense. Nick Slavick added six tackles.

The Scots travel to Maple Grove to play Friday at 7 p.m.