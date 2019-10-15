The Penn Yan girls’ tennis team rolled into the sectional finals this week with wins over Pal-Mac and Waterloo.

Penn Yan 5 Pal-Mac 0

In the Class B Semifinals matchup, Penn Yan defeated Pal-Mac 5-0. Penn Yan is the #2 seed in sectionals while Pal-Mac was seeded #3. Molly Pullen got the Mustangs rolling with a 6-1, 6-4 win in first singles, while Claire Pullen won her second singles match 6-1, 6-0. Abigail Garvey completed the singles dominance with a 6-0, 6-0 win of her own.

In doubles play, Jayden Hollister and Sydney Moravec won their match 6-4, 6-3, while Sam Denson and Grace Worth had a more difficult time securing their win in second doubles, winning 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. The win secured the team’s spot in the sectional final match Wednesday against HAC.

Penn Yan 5 Waterloo 0

The team cruised past Waterloo in the quarterfinals last week, winning 5-0. Molly Pullen won 6-0, 6-0, and Claire Pullen won 6-0, 6-1. Abigail Garvey also took her match 6-0, 6-0. Hollister and Denson took their doubles match 6-2, 6-0, while Moravec and Worth won by forfeit.