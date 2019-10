In their only match last week, the Penn Yan volleyball team defeated Midlakes 3-0 to move to 8-4 overall and 6-2 in the league.

Penn Yan took the first game 25-13, the second set 25-9, and the final set 25-21. Jammie Decker had eight kills, one block, and three digs. Serina Sheradin tallied 15 assists, one kill, and six digs, while Caitlin Wunder had two aces, eight kills, and five digs.

The girls faced Mynderse Monday night, host Waterloo Tuesday, and plays Attica Friday.