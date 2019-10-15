Hornell dominates at Maple City Park

HORNELL — The Hornell Red Raiders picked up a dominating win as the rains poured down by a 5-0 final over the Wellsville Lions on Monday evening in Maple City Park.

The Red Raiders dominated right from the opening kick, scoring three first-half goals and then another pair in the second to cruise to the home win.

“It was a business-like game for us and a good win. The emotions are going to have to be a lot higher on Wednesday night though when Livonia comes to town,” said HHS coach Jim Tobin.

The Red Raiders were in control from the start, and it did not take long for HHS to turn the pressure into points. In just the 14th minute, Jonas Sciotti and Chase Freeland executed a perfect give-and-go, which gave Freeland possession of the ball deep in the box. He put two touches on the ball before rifling a cross through the box to Justin Briggs, who redirected the ball into the wide open net, giving HHS the early 1-0 lead.

Hornell continued to apply offensive pressure throughout the remainder of the half, and it eventually resulted in two more goals for the Red Raiders.

In the 29th minute, Jonas Sciotti made a long run with the ball through the middle of the field. He then placed a perfect pass between two defenders deep in the box, where Liam Hendrickson chased it down and buried his one-time just inside of the right post with 11:15 left in the half.

“We live and die with Chase producing offense, but right now he is getting some help. And the one guy who doesn’t get the praise that he deserves is Jonas Sciotti. We started the year playing with two midfielders, and now it’s just him by himself, and he is playing it like the perfect point guard or quarterback or whatever you want to call it,” said Tobin. “That pass he made to Liam today, was just perfect. He’s playing as well as anybody right now.”

Then with just two minutes remaining, the Red Raiders added another one when Chase Freeland put a perfect cross in the box to the foot of Connor O’Rourke. O’Rourke rifled his shot on net, but it was blocked by an incredible diving save. But the rebound bounced right to the foot of Wyatt Argentieri, who promptly buried his shot into the back of the net, giving Hornell the 3-0 lead at the intermission.

After the break, the Red Raider offense continued to maintain control of the game. Hornell added a fourth goal in the 19th minute of the second half, this time thanks to an elite-level shot from Noah Fuller.

The senior grabbed possession of the ball on the left side of the field from about 30 yards away. He quickly lined up a shot, and fired a hard, high shot, that bent down and to the left, hitting the post in the top right corner of the net and bouncing down into the twine, making it a 4-0 advantage.

Chase Freeland then ended any chance for a comeback attempt just five minutes later when he gave Hornell the 5-0 lead with 14:55 left to play. After the ball was put into the middle of the box, it was kicked around by several different players, before Freeland finally chased it down and fired a left-footed shot into the goal.

Both teams spent the final 15 minutes with their benches emptied, and the score stayed at 5-0 until the final buzzer sounded.

Wellsville (4-8-3) now wraps up its regular season with a trip to Scio on Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

Hornell (9-4-1) now hosts its senior night on Wednesday evening as rival Livonia comes to town at 6 p.m.

“We’ve been playing well over the last few games and we’ve got a lot of guys contributing. We knew that this was going to be a really important week for sectional seedlings. These five points today can go a long way in earning us a home sectional game,” said Tobin. “We’ve got two tough games, and we’ve got to take care of some business there first.”