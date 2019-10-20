DANSVILLE — It was a senior night to remember for Dansville as the battle of the "Mustangs" raged on the gridiron at Ralph Clements Field with a potential sectional berth on the line for the red & black coming into the game. Both squads came in with 3-3 records (along with Waterloo and Avon) ... but the new power seedings had Penn Yan at the top of that foursome, and Dansville was last.

Things may have reversed somewhat after a frenzied crowd watched the home team's huge lead disappear in the 4th, only to see the red & black emerge the winners after their series of downs in overtime preserved their trip to the postseason with a 42-34 overtime win over the Fingerlakes team.

After Dansville cheerleaders Rose Miller, Devon Peaty, and Emily Porter, along with players Tanner Dettman, Maison Brown, Bryce Quibell, Elliot Mapes, Michael DiSalvo Hayden Meyer, and John Wilkinson were honored, the "Mustang Mania" began.

After stopping the orange & blue Mustangs on their first possession, Dansville took over on their own 33 yard line and marched the ball downfield for a score. Strangely enough, coach Rich Welch's team was actually in the end zone two other times in that series as two of them were called back on penalties. Timing & big plays would play a "huge" part in the red & black's triumph. A flag turned the initial situation into a 4th & goal from the 15 yard line.

Dansville senior quarterback Tanner Dettman tossed a lofting pass in the right side of the end zone that Andrew Morrow went up and got for the touchdown. Bryce Quibell booted the extra point putting Dansville in front 7-0 with 6:36 left in the opening period.

In the 2nd quarter, Dansville marched 50 yards to get into the end zone again when Tanner Dettman bulled his way in from the one yard line making it a 13-0 lead with 4:50 left in the half. Penn Yan came back with a quick strike as quarterback Mekhi Mahan called his own number on the first down play and raced 66 yards to Dansville's one yardline to set up an eventual Mekhi Mahan to Brennan Prather pass for a score, and Dansville's defense stopped the 2-point conversion with 4:04 left.

The homestanding Mustangs would get the points and the momentum right back when Ryan Carnevale took the ensuring kick-off at his own 18-yard line weaved his way through "would be" tacklers and won an 82-yard footrace to the end zone putting the red & black on top 20-6.

The red & black would get one more shot with 2:23 left before halftime. They took full advantage and used every single second of it too. Coach Welch's team took the football 61 yards. The Mustangs pushed to the 1-yard line and Dettman quickly spiked the football with :01 showing on the timer. Dettman then snuck it into the end zone as time expired. Dettman would also run in the 2-point conversion as well and the red & black held on for a comfortable 28-6 lead at halftime.

Dansville's Shane Crandall intercepted a Penn Yan pass with a little over 5 minutes remaining in the 3rd. The turnover would precipitate a 57 yard drive that culminated in Bryce Quibell's 1 yard run for a touchdown which made the score 34-6 with 3:28 left in the 3rd quarter.

Penn Yan then engineered one of the biggest comebacks in Section V history, scoring 28 unanswered points in the next 15 minutes of play to send the game into overtime.

Give credit where credit is due, as Dansville did a great job of regathering that momentum for the extra session. Each team would get the football 1st & 10 at the opponent's 20 yard line in an attempt to break the tie. Dansville won the coin flip and elected to take the football first. It took coach Welch's team just two plays to hit paydirt. The first was a sweep to Bryce Quibell for a 13 yard pick-up to the Penn Yan 7 yard line. The next was a quick trap play off the right side tackle-hole where Ryan Carnevale exploded into and rushed into the end zone for a 7 yard touchdown to put the local Mustangs in the lead.

Tanner Dettman then followed suit by going over for the 2 point conversion pumping up the score to 42-34. Now it was Dansville's turnon "defense!" Penn Yan picked up 3 yards on the first play. The 2nd play saw a bad snap from center roll past the quarterback where he was tackled all the way back at the 30 yard line. The 3rd down play was an incomplete pass which would bring up a 4th & 20 at Dansville's 30 yard line. For all practical purposes it was "4th & game". Penn Yan brought in Tyler Bouchard at the quarterback position and put Mekhi Mahan in motion as a potential receiver. The pass sailed toward the end zone, but fell short near the goal line causing the Dansville fans to erupt in jubilation over a hard-fought 42-34 overtime victory which would earn the red & black a Sectional berth as Attica had defeated Waterloo.

Dansville (4-3) coach Rich Welch totaled up the stats for the final game of the regular season against Penn Yan (3-4).

Bryce Quibell had 14 carries for 122 yards and a TD, plus two catches for 44 yards. Ryan Carnevale had 24 carries for 117 yards and a TD, plus a kick return TD. Evan Pruonto had 4 carries for 77 yards. Tanner Dettman had 8 carries for 18 yards and two TDs while going 4-for-8 for 62 yards and a score threw the air.

Defensively, John Wilkinson had 19 tackles. Shane Crandall had 14 tackles and an INT. Following: Billy Barrett 14 tackles, Gus Swyers 6 tackles, Hayden Meyer 5 tackles, 1 sack, Holdyn Freeman 3 tackles, JJ Crissy 3 tackles, Ryan Carnevale 3 tackles, Calab Rigdon 2 tackles, Elliot Mapes 1 tackle, 2 pass deflections, Logan Young 1 tackle, 1 pass deflection, Tanner Dettman 1 tackle, Bryce Quibell 1 tackle.

LeRoy 43, Way-Co 12

LEROY — LeRoy rolled to 7-0 with a 43-12 win over visiting Wayland-Cohocton Friday night.

The Golden Eagles fell to 2-5 on the season.