Mekhi Mahan made his second start of the season at quarterback for Penn Yan and nearly led the team to an improbable come-from-behind win over Dansville Oct. 18. The Mustangs lost the contest 42-34 in overtime, dropping their record to 3-4 on the season.

“We were down 34-6 in the third quarter and tied the game with less than a minute to go,” said Coach Tim McBride. “We did not convert on the two-point conversion that would have won us the game.”

Mahan supplied the bulk of the offense for Penn Yan, whether it was running or passing the ball. He finished 20-for-25 through the air for 149 yards and three touchdowns. On the ground, Mahan gained 157 yards and scored another two touchdowns.

Receiver Brennan Prather also had a huge game, gathering in 13 of the balls thrown his way for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Kyler Lloyd had five catches for 14 yards.

Defensively, the Mustangs had a trio of defenders with double-digit tackles. Prather had 12, Mahan had 10, and Andrew Garren had 10 tackles. Mahan also recovered an onside kick. Hunter Van Housen added eight tackles and a fumble recovery. Lloyd added five tackles, and Damien Snyder had five tackles and a fumble recovery of his own.

Mynderse 20 Marcus Whitman 6

The Marcus Whitman football team lost to Mynderse Friday night, 20-6. Mynderse scored with 9:13 remaining in the first quarter and tacked on two more touchdowns before the Wildcats broke through with 2:52 left in the fourth quarter.

Running back Justin Smith scored on a 1-yard dive and the extra point was no good. Smith finished the game with 35 yards rushing on 11 carries. Kyle Valastro carried the ball seven times for 28 yards, and Chad Smith gained 23 yards on the ground.

Justin Smith also led the team defensively, notching 13.5 tackles. Austin Smith added six tackles, Valastro had five, and Evan Gray also had five tackles.

Whitman ends the regular season with an 0-7 record.

Maple Grove 54 Dundee 6

The Dundee football team continued to struggle this season over the weekend, losing to Maple Grove on Friday, 54-6.

Running back Josh Cramer led the offense for the Scots, rushing 18 times for 116 yards and scoring the lone touchdown. Quarterback Brady Richardson added 64 yards on 14 carries. Kenny Empson hauled in two catches for 58 yards.

It has been a rough transition to 8-man football this season for Coach Sheldon Gibson and his squad.

“It’s been difficult with injuries,” Gibson said. “We currently have six starters out with injuries. Maple Grove was also in the 11-man state finals the past two seasons. We are working hard and will keep our nose to the grindstone.”

Defensively, Nick Slavick had five solo tackles and Richardson had four. Cramer added three solo tackles and three assists.

The team faces Frewsburg Friday night at 7 p.m.