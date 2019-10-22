Tough regular season prepares HHS for postseason

HORNELL — When HHS coach Mike Wilkinson drafted up this year’s schedule, he knew that the Red Raiders would not be able to put together another unbeaten campaign.

Instead, he hoped that a tougher regular season slate would help prepare his team for the postseason, where the Lady Raiders have come up just short in the past few seasons.

And to his delight, not only has the preparation been completed, but the Lady Raiders still had a good enough record to earn a first-round bye and a home game in the second round, which will be this Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of No. 5 Batavia and No. 12 Geneva.

“When we put the schedule together, we wanted the girls to be battle tested so that way their first real test wasn’t coming in the semifinal round of sectionals. We definitely accomplished that, but the fear was that we would miss out on a first round bye or a first round home game,” said Wilkinson. “But fortunately, we battled and we were able to grow enough to make sure that we could get both.”

While the Red Raider don’t yet have a certain opponent, the Red Raiders are simply preparing to put forth their best brand of soccer in the hopes that when they are at their best, very few teams can beat them.

“Sectionals is always one of those things where whoever shows up that night ready to play is probably going to win. If you look at our bracket, anywhere from number one through seven could beat anyone else on any given night. On these nights now, we want to be the team that shows up and plays a little bit cleaner and a little bit harder,” said Wilkinson.

And while Hornell has plenty of offensive weapons, it will need a great defensive performance from the back four and Juliet Marino if it is going to survive and advance.

But over the past few weeks, that has been a strong-point of the HHS lineup, and Wilkinson is hopeful that the success carries into the postseason.

“Juliet (Marino) is a kid that I couldn’t be prouder of right now. She has worked year-round the last couple of years. She does a lot and experiences a lot, and the performances she’s had over the last couple of weeks is what she has earned,” said Wilkinson. “The back four have been great too. Emma Flaitz has been great changing positions for us. Caitlin Smith and Chelsie Freeland are second-year kids and Jane Spitulnik has come in as an outside back and done great for us too.”

If the defense can hold, and the offense can continue to produce, HHS may find itself deep into a playoff run before too long.

“It’s really exciting. You can see it in practice the last few days that the intensity has picked up a notch. The younger girls that we brought up are playing well and helping us out. This is the best time of the year,” said Wilkinson.

As for the rest of the field, the other local Class B schools will be competing in the B2 tournament. No. 9 Wayland-Cohocton starts tonight with a trip to Wellsville at 6 p.m. The winner of that game will advance to play No. 1 Avon on Friday evening at 6 p.m. With a first round bye, the No. 4 Dansville Mustangs will wait until Friday evening to play, where they will be the home team against No. 5 Mynderse at Hornell High School at 5 p.m. Should either the Lions, Mustangs or Golden Eagles make it through that side of the bracket, it will likely find either No. 2 Haverling or No. 3 Penn Yan awaiting in the Class B2 Championship game.

Class C1 also begins tonight, meaning that No. 5 Canisteo-Greenwood is back in action. The Redskins will begin their sectional campaign at Arkport at 6 p.m. when No. 12 Romulus/South Seneca shows up. A win there for the Redksin will likely mean a trip to Holley on Friday, before a showdown with No. 1 Warsaw in the semifinals.

While the rest of the Section is in action tonight, the Class D1 girls games do not begin until Wednesday night. No. 9 Jasper-Troupsburg starts things off with a trip to No. 8 Genesee Valley at 6 p.m., and the winner will head to No. Fillmore on Saturday afternoon. With first round byes, No. 4 Arkport/Canaseraga and No. 3 Alfred-Almond will also wait until Saturday to start the sectional run. No. 3 Alfred-Almond hosts No. 6 Hammondsport/Bradford at 3 p.m., while No. 5 Honeoye will travel to Arkport at 6 p.m. as well.