Fillmore boys take home Class D1 Championship

HOUGHTON — Back when the pair was just in middle school, Fillmore seniors Tobias and Levi Webb had a heart-to-heart conversation with head coach Jamie Mullen, and at the end of the meeting, the Webb’s made coach Mullen a promise.

And seven years later, on Friday night at Houghton College, that promise was fulfilled as the Fillmore Eagles defeated the Avoca Tigers by a 2-0 final in the Section V Class D1 Championship game.

“I know this is an incredibly corny thing to say, but this was a destined team,” said Mullen. “Because when Levi and Tobias Webb were in fifth grade, I was doing my calculations while I was coaching their older brother. And as I was doing the numbers, I realized I was going to retire their senior year. And they looked at me when they were just fifth graders, and they said, ‘coach, we will win you a sectional title when we are seniors.’

“We all laughed and joked because it was a funny thing — but they did it. They really did. And it was amazing.”

The Section V Championships is Fillmore’s first boys soccer title in 12 year, and the seventh boys championship in school history. But the Eagles had to push through an incredibly talented Avoca Tiger squad to grab the trophy, which made for a great contest.

The game was very exciting from the opening kick as each team showcased an incredibly aggressive style of play. Both Fillmore and Avoca had some great chances in the opening few minutes, but neither side was able to light up the scoreboard.

The Eagles nearly took the 1-0 lead in just the fifth minute when Ethan Peet chased down a ball behind the defense and found himself with a breakaway chance.

But Avoca’s netminder, Thomas Derick, made a brilliant save on the first shot then somehow knocked away a follow-up off of the rebound to preserve the scoreless tie.

That may have been the first great chance of the game, but it would absolutely not be the last.

For the next 20 minutes of play, the Tigers and the Eagles put a barrage of shots on goal, and traded either near-misses or great defensive stops as the game stayed scoreless through the 25th minute of play.

But with about 15 minutes left in the first half, the Eagles slowly started to take control. Led by Peet up top and the support of The Webb’s, the Eagles offense started to maintain possession for lengths at a time, and continued to put shots on goal.

That heavy pressure finally paid off in the 35th minute, when Levi Webb made a great individual effort to break the tie.

After a battle for the ball in the middle of the field gave Webb possession, he quickly turned upfield and was presented with a 3-on-2 chance. The senior weighed his options with a few touches, then lined one up from the top of the box and rifled off a shot.

The ball appeared to get slightly deflected by a defender, which sent it skipping across the cold ground, past the keeper and into the back of the net to give Fillmore the 1-0 lead at the halftime intermission.

After the break, it was the Tigers who came out with a sense of urgency facing a one-goal deficit.

And much like Fillmore had an early chance in the first, the Tigers nearly put the equalizer on the board in the first five minutes of the second half.

Devin Stowe led the charge on a 2-on-1 break, executing a perfect give-and-go to generate a shot from the left side.

But his shot was somehow stopped by Dylan Valentine, who’s incredible performance in net for the full 80 minutes kept the Tigers off the board.

“Our goalie tonight was literally incredible. Down the stretch, they were throwing absolutely everything they had at him, and he was coming out of nowhere to make saves,” said Mullen. “He was like freakin’ Spiderman.”

The pressure never relented from Avoca, but Fillmore’s offense was still able to generate a few scoring chances by picking their offensive spots.

That strategy paid off in the 22nd minute, when a deflected shot bounced out of bounds and set up a corner kick.

Peet lined up the cross in the corner, and then put the ball on a rope to the far post, where Trevor Clark came flying in from seemingly out of nowhere, redirecting the ball with his body into the back of the net, making it a 2-0 ballgame, which is where the score would stay until the final buzzer sounded.

“That’s the best 80 minutes, from start to finish, that we played all season,” said Mullen. “From the middle of the season on, I was trying to inculcate in them that I have to not matter at all by the end. And I didn’t. That was their team, and I had nothing to do with those last 30 minutes. It was the most satisfying win I’ve had in my entire career.”

Avoca never relented over the final 20 minutes, but simply could not find the back of the net against an opponent destined for a championship. The Tigers end the season with an overall record of 16-3-0 and loses a huge class of seniors in Brady Brandow, Thomas Derick, Cameron Giglio, Zach Hammond, Seth Lathrop, Seth Meade, Caleb Pomateer, Tristian Stark and Devin Stowe.

“This team has a lot of heart. They work hard, they’ve got skill. It’s unfortunate that we lost tonight, but these kids have absolutely nothing to hang their heads about. They are a great team,” said Avoca coach John Stamets. “I can’t say enough about these seniors. They have been in the program for three years, and some of them for four. And every year, they are right here. We have been a solid team, and they are going to be missed big time.”

Fillmore (17-1-1) has at least one more game left on the schedule when it plays Class D2 Champion Scio in the Far West Regional back at Houghton College on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

“That’s the most satisfying part of this, is that we don’t have to go home and pack our bags up for the season. We get another practice,” said Mullen. “This team doesn’t want to let go of each other, and that’s what it’s all about. I couldn’t be more proud.”