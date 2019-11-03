WARSAW — Make it a clean sweep of Class D1 soccer for Fillmore.

The No. 1 Fillmore Lady Eagles continued their unbeaten run and avenged last year's finals loss to No. 2 Kendall, scoring a dominating 3-0 win as Fillmore girls soccer won the Section V, Class D1 soccer title less than 24 hours after the boys did the same.

Undefeated Fillmore did all of its damage in the second half against Kendall, the defending state champs.

In the 43rd minute, Carlee Miller crossed to Ada Sylvester, who beat the keeper to the ball and touched it past for a 1-0 lead.

Seven minutes later, Sylvester sent a cross to Rachel Hatch, who took a Kendall defender one on one and scored.

Fillmore put an exclamation point on the win in the 66th minute. Abby Hatch sent in a corner kick and Carlee Miller headed it home to send Fillmore to its first girls title since 1999.

"1999 seems a long time ago. This is for many successful teams and soccer players that have come and gone," said Fillmore coach Jon Beardsley. "Today it just came together. Kendall brought back a big nucleus from their State Championship team from last year and we knew we had our hands full.

"Our energy was amazing, our work rate was phenomenal and it was a gutsy performance. It was a physical game that our girls responded to in the right way. We just stuck with and scored three really nice goals. We didn't get a ton of chances, but we capitalized on some good ones."

Riley Voss made 10 saves in the big shutout.

"Our defense continued to be rock solid," Beardsley said. "We kept a very good Kendall team and all-state player of the year Hailee Mitchell out of the box. They got some shots, but they were 20-25 yards and contested. Ada had a great game at outside mid, Carlee Miller was a monster in the midfield and really we had so many people step up. Rachel Hatch (8th grader) came into the 2nd half and put a move on a defender that made her look seasoned - it was her 2nd varsity game. That second goal she scored was momentum changing. Then we got a corner kick with 13 to go and as we went up for it I yelled "Carlee its your time" and she Abby Wambach'd a perfect corner from Abby Hatch to seal the game."

Fillmore remained unbeaten at 18-0-1.

"We have dealt with injury, trips, a surgery, and much more, but this win is a program win," Beardsley said. "We pride ourselves in being one team from elementary to varsity and it today the victory was a program win, a school and community win."

Fillmore advances to face Avoca in the Class D state qualifier for Section V, with the victor advancing to the Far West Regional to face the Section VI rep.