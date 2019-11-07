Eagles take rubber match from Tigers

HOUGHTON — Scio and Fillmore have been on parallel trajectories all year, dominating the regular season, sharing the Allegany County league title and both powering to Section V championships years in the making.

When those paths collided in the regular season, the results were surprisingly far from close, with Scio picking up a dominant 4-0 win before Fillmore responded with a 5-1 triumph. Wednesday night at Houghton College, the Tigers and the Eagles met one more time in the rubber match with a berth in the Far West Regional on the line.

“I’m not going to lie, I didn’t know what to expect. You talk about one of the weirdest juxtapositions of games — 4-0, 5-1, what’s going on?” said Fillmore coach Jamie Mullen. “I think it was a little bit of confidence and momentum. Once you get two goals, the third, fourth and fifth come pretty easy. Tonight, that never happened.”

Round 3 indeed went down to the wire. After Scio’s Cam Loucks netted the equalizer with 10:09 left in regulation, Fillmore responded just over three minutes later. Scio goalie Cory Bolzan made a diving save on a Fillmore rip to the goal, deflecting the ball away from the net, but Ethan Peet was there to pound it home for the game-winner with just 7:07 left in regulation, sending Fillmore on to the Far West Regional with a 2-1 win over the Tigers.

“This is a great showcase of Allegany County soccer. I’m proud of both teams,” Mullen said. “That’s a classy team over there. Their coach (Dillon McFall) is a great guy, he’s coming in first year and doing a great job with that group of kids. That’s the way you hope it’s decided in a game like that. As much I would’ve loved to coast in on a 3-0 win, it’s in some ways sweeter to win it that way.”

Scio didn’t make it easy. The Class D2 champion Tigers dominated a good stretch of the first half, peppering Fillmore goalie Dylan Valentine with shot after shot. Scio would finish with a 10-6 edge in shots on goal in the scorebook.

“We outshot them and we battled the whole night,” said Scio coach Dillon McFall. “We just had to find the back of the net, and we didn’t find it enough tonight. They’re tough. Their outside fullbacks are really good and their stopper is really tough. We needed to do a better job of playing balls, especially in the first half we played too many balls into the box that were at the keeper at the six.”

As Scio was controlling the first half, Fillmore suddenly flipped the momentum with 8:03 left on the clock when Levi Webb sent an assist from Mason Cool far post for a 1-0 lead.

“I’ve got some great kids, and a consequence of having nice kids is sometimes they’re sensitive, sometimes they get a little nervous,” Mullen said. “We were a little shaky early on. That’s happened a couple times. We try to emphasize doing simple things and not thinking big picture. I could go right down the list but Levi Webb has really picked it up. I had a couple people midseason saying we’re not seeing his name in the paper, what’s happening? We kind of challenged him to pick up his game. He has when it mattered. He also had one in the finals the other night and I can’t say enough about the grit he showed and what he’s become as a soccer player.”

Scio kept pounding on the door and the Tigers finally broke through when Loucks muscled through the defense and buried the equalizer.

“He came up big in a big moment. He’s huge for us,” McFall said. “I didn’t anticipate a four goal game like the others tonight, that’s for sure. That’s kind of odd for these two teams. It was tight tonight.”

After the go-ahead goal from Peet, Fillmore worked away much of the clock. Scio had one more scoring chance on a direct kick just outside the box in the final minute, but the Fillmore defense stood firm. Valentine finished with nine saves.

“Twelve years ago when we won sectionals the last time, I had a kid who was a basketball player who could not kick a soccer ball to save his life,” Mullen recalled. “We called him Spiderman. He came out of nowhere and he’d stop everything. (Valentine) is my Spiderman 2.0.”

Bolzan had three saves for the Tigers, who close out a historic 2019 campaign 17-3 with the only losses to Fillmore twice and Bradford once. The Class D2 title was Scio’s first boys soccer title since 1979 and its first boys title in any team sport since 1980.

“Seventeen wins, winning a sectional title, that’s a great year,” McFall said. “That’s our first sectional title in boys sports in 40 years. That’s a great accomplishment in itself right there. What a great season. We lost tonight but tonight is not going to define what we did this whole year. These kids have a lot to be proud of and a lot of memories they’ll have to keep with them for the rest of their life.

“What a group of seniors,” McFall added. “They’re great soccer players but they’re even better kids. This senior class is special. We’re pretty tight on and off the field as well, not just in soccer. This senior class will be back years from now and they’ll remember what they did. That’s something to be proud of.”

Fillmore, meanwhile, advances to this weekend’s Far Western Regional against Section VI. Every time the Eagles have won sectionals, they’ve gone on to win the Regional and advance to the state Final Four.

“We’re going in loose,” Mullen said. “They have to travel to our turf. We’ll see what happens.”