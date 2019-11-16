CORNING - Horseheads was a point away from a trip to the state final four, but was denied by Section I’s Ossining in a back-and-forth five set thriller Saturday at Corning-Painted Post High School.

With Horseheads ahead 25-24 in the deciding set, Ossining scored the final three points to win its first regional title in school history. Ossining had not won a state playoff game in school history before a win last week against Pine Bush.

The Blue Raiders showed grit and fight in the final set. Facing elimination down 24-22, Horseheads battled back to take the lead, but just weren’t able to finish off the Pride.

“The most positive thing is how they never quit,” Horseheads head coach Tim Crout said. “They never quit the whole time. They continued to fight from the minute they were on the court. Against Corning last week, we were down all three games and never quit.”

Senior outside hitter, Oregon State volleyball commit and Under Armour All-American, Mychael Vernon was sensational for Ossining, finishing with 44 kills. At one point in the fifth set, Vernon had five kills to turn a 18-17 Horseheads lead to a 22-19 Ossining advantage.

“She’s by far the best player I have ever played against, coached against,” said Crout. “You’ve got to give them credit. They’re a team, but you’ve seen it, she is their team. Everything revolves around her.”

Horseheads won the first set 25-19 and the third 25-15 while Ossining won set two 25-22 and set four 25-14.

The Blue Raiders, aided by their large student section looked good early, scoring seven of the first nine points while visibly rattling visiting Ossining. The Blue Raiders kept a 3-point cushion for all of the first set.

Ossining started to settle in in the second set, taking a brief 16-14 advantage and jockeying with Horseheads until the Blue Raiders regained a 20-17 lead. The Pride outscored the Blue Raiders 8-2 in the stretch run to take the set, which Crout called the key turning point in the match despite the thrills of the fifth set.

“We miss seven serves in that game and get beat by three” said Crout. “That was the turning point, then we’re ahead 2-1 going to the fourth game and we come out with no energy whatsoever. Real mental mistakes we have not been making.”

Horseheads came out and dominated game three, but allowed Ossining to even it up in the fourth set.

For the Blue Raiders, Taylor Malone had 17 kills and five aces, Cammi knapp posted 17 kills, Eva Kurzik posted 42 assists and two aces.

Madison Hampton had 29 digs, Avery Snyder had 27, Malone contributed 17 and Carolyn Bovaird had 15 digs for the Blue Raiders.

Ossining (24-0) advances to the state final four in Glens Falls on November 23.

Horseheads finishes its season with a 14-3 mark in Crout’s first season as head coach. Crout guided the Blue Raiders to their first sectional title since 2015.

“I wouldn’t be here at the regional finals if it wasn’t for my girls,” Crout said. “I’ve coached every one of them since they were at the J.V. level, so they know how I am. They’ve given me everything I asked from them. They never quit.”