ARKPORT — The combined team of Alfred-Almond/Arkport/Canaseraga has put together an unbelievable season on the cross country course, and after an overall team championship in the Section V Class D/DD last weekend at Midlakes, the newly formed unit will travel to the NYS Cross Country Championships at SUNY Plattsburgh on Saturday morning at 8:45 a.m.

“It has been an exciting season, to say the least. We – Coach Steve Whittemore and myself – knew that the team was very good this year and had a shot at bringing home a sectional title. In class D/DD the number of student-athletes is so small that a lot can change from year to year, and one or two runners coming out for the sport can make a big difference,” said AA/A/C co-coach Tim Chichester. “The boys cross country team has never won sectionals and Arkport has never gone to states as a team, so this makes this year a historic event for the program and the school.”

Despite the high level of success, this team is largely led by underclassmen. Pierce Young (9), Dominik Staub (11), Micah Ford (11), Cameron Williams (10) and Dylan Cannon (9) all picked up huge points last week in Midlakes en route to the Section V Championship.

With a trip to the NYS Championships this weekend for the young core, both Chichester and Whittemore are hoping that regardless of the outcome, a great deal of experience is gained and brought back to the programs.

“A successful team is all about building a positive culture focused on dedication and passion for the sport. Coach Whittemore and I think that this sectional win could be a turning point going forward for the cross country program here. With some of the younger athletes coming back next year, we believe that the team will be even better next year,” said Chichester.

And while the future is as bright as it’s ever been, AA/A/C is going to Plattsburgh this weekend with every intention of competing for a NYS Championship.

“We try and take every day one day at a time, focusing on staying healthy and getting in the workouts. Everything that they have done so far has been record-breaking at the school, so to win a State Title for a team that has never even been to the State meet would be incredible,” said Chichester. “Coach Whittemore and I believe in the runners absolutely and anything is possible. That is why we need to run the race on Saturday.”

Leading the charge into the weekend will be senior Jeremiah Ford. While the rest of the major contributors to the varsity club are underclassmen, Ford is the senior leader who can always be found at the front of the pack. And after a third place finish last weekend at Midlakes, Chichester and Whittemore fully expect him to be up front at Plattsburgh.

“Jeremiah and his family have brought a lot of excitement and enthusiasm to the team. Jeremiah has had a very consistent season, winning every league meet and placing very well at big invites. Not only is he a fast runner, but he has a great work ethic, pushing himself in practice and even waking up early before school to get in extra miles,” said Chichester. “Coach Whittemore and myself think that Jeremiah is going to have a great shot to be near the front of the race this weekend.”

In the past few years, there have been several conversations on multiple levels about merging sports teams, athletic departments and even school districts. But through all of it, the kids just continue to show up and perform in whatever jersey they are given.

And after being in unfamiliar roster territory once again at the beginning of the season, the Alfred-Almond/Arkport/Canaseraga cross country team simply found ways to come together as a team, and reveled in the notion that it now gets to represent an even bigger community.

“One of the keys to success this year has been the morale and camaraderie that they have for each other. Everyone on the team gets along very well, and hang out even outside of practice including going for breakfast at the Village Cafe after practices,” said Chichester. “When they are racing on the course, they are not only running for themselves, but also their teammates and their community.”