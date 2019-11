Penn Yan junior is top Section V runner in Class C race of 128 runners

Penn Yan’s Joddie Decker capped off a successful cross country season Nov. 16, placing 25th of the 128 runners in the New York State Class C Cross Country Championships.

Decker notched her personal best time of 18:22 in the 3-mile race held in Plattsburgh.

She was the top runner in the Section V group and was named to the first team of the Section V All-Star Cross Country team.