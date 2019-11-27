CORNING - The Corning girls basketball program will have a new face patrolling the sidelines, this season, as Matt Burch becomes the fourth head coach in four years.

Burch, the former JV coach and former head coach at Elmira Heights has been involved with and has coached girls basketball since 2001.

With only two seniors on the roster the team is youthful in age, but has individuals that have excelled in other sports everywhere you look including three-sport standout Ashlee Volpe as well as state champions in softball Kalea Faulk and Erin Austin.

“We have a lot of young talent,” said Burch. “We certainly have some athletes. We have a lot of winners here.”

One of the things the Hawks are shooting for is to qualify for the sectionals for the first time since the 2015 season.

“I think our immediate goal is to qualify for the sectional tournament,” said Burch. “The last time we did it Olivia (LeBaron) was here, there was some experienced players, it’s been a couple years of trying basketball.”

In early conversations with his players, making it back to a prominent team in the section with the likes of Elmira and Horseheads is a goal.

“That return to relevance is important to them,” said Burch.

The underclassmen for the Hawks excelled at the JV level last season, sporting a 16-1 record and winning the Southern Tier Athletic Conference under the tutelage of Burch.

Hawks fans can expect the team to play with 100 percent effort night in and night out, according to Burch.

“They are going to play hard and represent the school and our community,” Burch said.

Burch said he never had intentions of becoming the varsity head coach, but after Tate Williams stepped down after only one season, he decided to follow kids from his JV team to the varsity level.

“I felt like I wanted to be with these kids and I’m glad that Damien (Saks) and the powers that be saw me fit to do so,” Burch said.

Corning will open its season at 7:15 p.m. Dec. 10 against Maine-Endwell and the Hawks are up for the challenges that come with returning to relevance with established teams like Horseheads and Elmira on the schedule.

“With the talent across the STAC, every game is a playoff game,” said Burch. “Like Jimmy Dugan said, ‘the hard is what makes it great.’”