HAVERLING - Haverling held off Prattsburgh/Avoca 38-36 to win the Lady Rams Roundball Classic Saturday.

“This was a hard fought win. Prattsburgh is a very good man defensive team and we had to earn every basket we got,” Haverling head coach Randy Abrams said. “We survived early foul trouble after getting off to a good start.”

The Rams stormed out to an 11-2 lead after one quarter aided by four points from Cadin Taggart.

Haverling held a 22-16 lead at halftime, but Prattsburgh/Avoca outscored the Rams 15-7 in the third quarter to take a 31-29 lead into the final frame.

“We let them get right back into it in the third quarter,” said Abrams.

The Rams outscored the Vikings 9-5 in the final frame with a chance to tie or take the lead after a steal with seven seconds remaining, but the shot rimmed out from the Vikings as time expired.

Abby Spiess led the Rams with 16 points including two 3-pointers and was named tournament most valuable player. Meredith Czajkowski added seven points along with three steals while Taggart posted six points and 13 rebounds and Sydney Burns contributed five points.

Lucia D’Arpino had 10 points to lead the Vikings and Delaney Stowe chipped in six points.

Haverling improves to 3-0 with the win and will host Keshequa at 7 p.m. Wednesday in its next contest. Prattsburgh/Avoca falls to 1-1.

Andover 48, Jasper-Troupsburg 25

BATH — Andover more than doubled its point total from Friday night, rebounding in the consolation round of the Lady Rams Roundball Classic in Bath Saturday with a 48-25 win over Jasper-Troupsburg.

“We looked like a totally different team,” said Andover coach Jacob Bannerman. “Prattsburgh did a pretty good job defensively Friday, but tonight we came out with energy and confidence. We could’ve felt sorry for ourselves and shut down, or come out and play hard, which is what we did. That was nice to see moving forward.”

Emily Wahl led the charge with a game-high 17 points and five steals. Tess Spangenburg followed with 11 points. Kelsie Niedermaier filled the stat sheet with eight points, 14 rebounds and four blocks. Livia Simon chipped in seven points.

Kayla Atherton hit two three-pointers and paced Jasper-Troupsburg (0-2) with 12 points. Allyson Hayes added nine to the cause.

The Panthers (1-1) and Wildcats will meet again Tuesday night, this time in Andover.

Andover 12 29 36 48

Jasper-Troupsburg 3 10 20 25

ANDOVER: Rylie Bryan 1 0-0 2, Tess Spangenburg 5 0-0 11, Kaitlyn Calladine 1 0-0 3, Livia Simon 3 1-2 7, Emily Wahl 3-4 17, Kelsie Niedermaier 3 2-6 8. Totals: 20 6-12 48.

JASPER-TROUPSBURG: Allyson Hayes 3 2-2 9, Kayla Atherton 3 4-4 12, Brooke Aldrich 1 0-2 2, Jade Atherton 1 0-3 2. Totals: 8 6-11 25.

3-point goals: Andover 2 (Spangenburg, Calladine); J-T 3 (Hayes, Atherton 2). Fouled out: None.

Haverling 42, Jasper-Troupsburg 21

BATH — Haverling started the game on a 15-2 run in the first quarter, powering into the finals of the Lady Rams Roundball Classic Friday night with a 42-21 doubling up of visiting Jasper-Troupsburg.

“This wasn’t our best offensive performance, but our defense was solid throughout the game,” said Haverling coach Randy Abrams. “Tomorrow’s test vs. Prattsburgh in the championship game will be a test on both ends of the floor. They always play us tough.”

Abby Spiess led the Rams (2-0) Friday night with 17 points and five rebounds. Caden Tagart added a double-double with 10 points and 10 boards. Sydney Burns had five points and six rebounds, while Taylor Stone added four points, seven rebounds and three steals.

Jasper-Troupsburg (0-1) was led by Jade Atherton with six points. Kayla Atherton added five while Bailey Palmiter and Brynn Waters each had four apiece. Ally Hayes chipped in a pair for the Wildcats, who moved on to meet Andover in Saturday’s consolation.

Prattsburgh/Avoca 28, Andover 21

BATH — Lucia D'Arpino scored a team-high 12 points and added 10 rebounds for a double-double as the merged Prattsburgh/Avoca girls basketball team opened the season with a low-scoring 28-21 win over Andover in the opening round of the Lady Rams Roundball Classic Friday night.

Delaney Stowe followed with nine points for the victors, while three players each had two points in the win for Prattsburgh/Avoca (1-0).

“It was a scrappy, physical game against a good team,” said coach Jeff Gilbert. “I’m proud of the girls efforts tonight, a good start to the season.”

Emily Wahl scored 15 of the 21 points to lead Andover (0-1).