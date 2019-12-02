Maggie & Jiggs Sunday Night League

Maple City Bowl

High series: Jerry Partridge 729 (268, 258, 203), Tim Grimm 674 (257, 213, 204), Josh Howell 643 (254), Rick Dieter 64 0 (254, 236), Rick McDaniel 641 (222, 214, 205).

High games: Jeff Livingston 214, Dave Saunders 212, Dale McMichael 209, Josh Kennell 206, 202, James Lambert 205, 204, Mike Halbert 204, John Kleckner 203, Kris Francisco 203, Brad Spicer 202, Jeff Beyea 202, Bill Greunke 201, Danielle Freeman 199, Mary Saunders 195, Deb Butler 179, April Bradley 176.

Youth Bowling No-Tap Turkey Bowl

Bowl-m-Over Lanes

Roll & Grow

1st-Logan Sibble 203 2nd-Gregory Ueblacker 198 3rd-Haylie Salmonson 175

Bantoms

1st-Dylan Nelson 148 2nd-Darrell Ueblacker

Preps

1st-Anthony Button 545 2nd-Blake Mills 409 3rd-Sawyer Gaylord 403

Juniors

1st-Kory Nurse 677 2nd-Aleacia Makeley 578 3rd-Gavin Murphy 484

Majors

1st-Jacob Schrlau 784 2nd-Brandon Roulo 647 3rd-Carly Wigent 637

Tuesday Night Mixed League

Community Lanes, Week 13

Team points: Nicholson Pharmacy 18, AEI 12; Off Duty 23, Misfits 1 7; Stephens construction 26, Misfits 2 Forfeit; Fillmore Pharmacy 25, BYE 5.

Honor scores: Tex Wilson 203, 234 (607), Larry Clayson 205, 203, Sarah Hunter 166, 181, Kathy Farnum 173, 165, Tracy Stephens 167, 165, Estelle Doty 166.

KC Swann Roofing League

Community Lanes

Team points: Friendship Pharmacy 15, Nicholson Pharmacy 15; ALCO's 18, Subway 12; Running Bull Farm 27, Fassett Lane 3; Community Lanes 22.5, East Wind Nursery 7.5.

High series: Chase Robbins 279-237-226, 742; Ted Gordon 290-227-200, 717; Karl Nurse 246-246-217, 709; Zach Long 245-231-215, 691; Michael Wilson 256-258, 691; Justin Babbitt 265-223, 679; Will White 228-224-223, 675; Kevin Ross 267-227, 653; Andy Bigelow 221-258, 649; Josh Babbitt 233-228, 646; Adam Hebblethwaite 225-211-209, 645; Josh Gordon 215-213-214, 642; Gary Robbins 237-223, 640; Dana Ross 226-200-209, 635; Mike Kuc 226-207, 618; Bill Burton 224-206, 607; Brett Norris 245, 602; Dave Bentley 213-208 600.

High games: Bob Drosendahl 245; Josh Francisco 237; Jim Brownell 220; Joel Vanik 219; Garry Reynolds 215; Bill Ross 214; Ken Pierce 212; Mark Wigent 205; Chad Voss 204; Mark Hunter 203-201.

3 Man

Community Lanes

High series: Steve Cook 256-236-223, 715; Zach Long 289-218, 700; Ted Gordon 221-278, 683; Brian Pinney 229-268, 671; Jon Clayson 245-200, 629; Mike Sallazzo 218-204, 613; Mike Rix 206-206, 605; Ken Pierce 201-235, 602.

High games: Josh Gordon 205; Chet Jablonski 207; Ron VanDerLinden 202; Joe White 215; Andy Bigelow 212; Scott Feness 210; Tom Larson 207-203; Dick Strahan 214-215; Tink Dunlap 204.

