Staff Reports

Before the 2019 season began, members of the Penn Yan bowling team said they were looking for stiff competition from Newark. They met that competition Dec. 10, and the boys came away with their first loss, the day after sweeping Geneva 5-0.

Newark Boys 4 Penn Yan 1

Penn Yan boys bowling team lost their first games of the season when they traveled to Newark Dec. 10. Newark took the total pin count contest with 2940 to Penn Yan’s 2702.

Ben Broome led the Mustangs with a 580 series (197, 191, 192). Zach Gurba rolled a 533 series (166,167, 200). Trevor Harris added a 526 (176,168, 182). Jon Mashewske added a 515 (193, 169, 153) and Cameron Bassage rolled a 505 (152, 159, 193). Two of the Newark bowlers topped the 600 mark with Everett Cole rolling a 683 and Jason Fleischman adding a 624.

Newark Girls 5 Penn Yan 0

The Newark girls out-bowled the Mustangs 2562 to 2233. Anella Tillman led Penn Yan with a 512 series (167, 187, 158) while Brandee Ellis added a 477 (148, 159, 170). and Andy Kniffin rolled a 434 (137, 158, 139).

Penn Yan Boys 5 Geneva 0

Twelve Mustangs bowled in the match against Geneva Dec. 9, rolling total pins of 2498 to Geneva’s total of 1703. Cameron Bassage rolled a 571 series (203, 185, 183) as the only Penn Yan bowler to roll three games. Trevor Harris added a 207 game while Ben Broome added a 180, Jon Mashewske added a 168, and Collin Johnson rolled a 175 and a 161.

Penn Yan Girls 5 Geneva 0

The Penn Yan girls also out-bowled Geneva by a score of 2367 to 1866 total pins. Andy Kniffin had a big day, rolling a 540 series (206, 161, 173). Brandee Ellis was consistent with games of 171, 176, and 178 for a series totaling 525. Anella Tillman contributed a solid 489 (160, 176, 153), and Mckelvie Jensen added a 437 series (161, 158, 118).

Dundee

Both Dundee teams brought home shut-out wins over Honeoye Dec. 10.

Dundee Boys 5 Honeoye 0

Stephen Smith led the Scots with a 609 series (220, 221, 168) when the Dundee boys defeated Honeoye 2060 to 1910. Austin States added a 439 series (131, 155, 153).

Dundee Girls 5 Honeoye 0

The Dundee Scots girl bowlers rolled over Honeoye with a 1838 to 1517 total pin count Swx. 10 at Roseland Bowl in Canandaigua.

Jaedyn Brewer paced the Scots with a 403 series (150, 118, 135) while Kayla Andrews added a 386 series (113, 126, 147).