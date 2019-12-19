Aaron Griffin, Wes Senn also on All-ECAC teams

DANBURY, Conn. – The awards continue to roll in for talented Alfred University junior safety Raeqwon Greer (Canisius), as he is named the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference’s (ECAC) Defensive Player of the Year on Tuesday.

He also earns First Team All-ECAC honors. Joining Greer as an all-ECAC honoree and headlining the All-ECAC Second Team is the offensive tandem of senior center Wes Senn (Randolph) and senior running back Aaron Griffin (Queens/Holy Cross).

Greer earned American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) All-America and D3football.com All-East Region honors and was also named as a nominee for the Cliff Harris Award in the last month. The junior led the league with 60 solo tackles, adding one sack and a forced fumble. Nationally, Greer finished the season 12th with 6.4 solo tackles per game and 64th with 9.3 tackles per game. The Empire 8 Defensive Player of the Year has earned D3football.com Team of the Week honors on two occasions (10-8 and 11-12). Greer will enter his senior season with 208 total tackles, six interceptions, and two forced fumbles.

Greer is the first Saxon to earn ECAC Defensive Player of the Year honors since A.J. LiCata earned the award after the 2016 season.

Senn, a 2019 co-captain, spearheaded a fierce Saxon offensive line, aiding a strong rushing attack which led the Empire 8 with 222.8 yards per game (2,228 total) and finished the regular season as the league leader with 114 rushing first downs. In the passing game, the entire unit allowed just four sacks in conference action, good for second. Senn also earned All-Empire 8 First Team honors last month.

Senn’s efforts on the offensive line provided a big boost for Griffin, who exploded onto the scene in 2019. The All-Empire 8 First Team honoree led the conference and finished the regular season 13th nationally with 1,233 rushing yards, averaging a league-leading 6.1 yards per carry. It's the 10th-best rushing effort for a season in Saxon history and his 12 touchdowns are seventh all-time in a season. During the year, Griffin recorded five games with 100 or more yards and two with 200 or more yards, including a career-high 229-yard outburst against Rochester, the sixth-highest single game rushing total in Alfred history.

Griffin was named the Empire 8 Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Sept. 30 and earned D3football.com Team of the Week honors on Oct. 1. He wraps up his AU career with 1,810 yards and 22 touchdowns.

The Saxons, earning votes in the D3football.com Top-25 polls for five weeks in 2019, finished the season with a 5-5 record, earning its 16th consecutive non-losing season.