Penn Yan, Dundee, and Marcus Whitman bowling team results for Dec. 17-20.

Girls

It was a good week for the local teams in girls’ varsity bowling with the Penn Yan, Dundee and Marcus Whitman teams all finding victory in their matches.

Dec. 17

Penn Yan 5 Waterloo 0

Penn Yan took all 5 games against Waterloo at home, with a pin fall count of 2,341 against Waterloo’s 2,102. Anella Tillman scored a 533 series with games of 172, 215 and 146. Andy Kniffin rolled a 512 series with games of 182, 151 and 179. Mckelvie Jensen scored a 510 series with games of 134, 171 and 205.

Dundee 5 HAC 0

The Lady Scots outbowled the small bench of HAC at Roseland Center, scoring a total pin count of 1,948 to HAC’s 1,140. Jaedyn Brewer rolled a 460 series with games of 135, 169 and 156. Kayla Andrews had a 434 series with games of 142, 156 and 136. Sam Hunt rolled a 273 series with games of 146 and 127. The top roller for the four-player HAC team was Jacqueline Henry with a 399 series.

Marcus Whitman 4 Geneva 1

Whitman beat out Geneva at Sunset Lanes 4-1. Whitman’s Zoelle Payne rolled a 485 series with a high game of 186, Kennedy Smith had a 466 series with a high game of 180 and Kendall Davis recorded a 455 series with a high game of 176.

Dec. 19

Dundee 4 Romulus 1

Dundee beat Romulus in games, but fell short in pin falls, scoring 1,940 total pins against 2,043 for Romulus. Dundee had 5 players with series in the 400s, their top rollers being Cassie Morrissette with a 438 series (144,136, 158), Kayla Andrews with a 431 series (135, 159, 137) and Sam Hunt with a 423 series (158, 119, 146). Claudya Lyons added a 408 series and Cheyenne Cummings a 405. Romulus’ Terryann Ostrowski had the highest series of the night at 535.

Penn Yan 5 Marcus Whitman 0

The Lady Mustangs squared off against Whitman, taking victory at Roseland Center. Penn Yan had a total pin count of 2,283 to Whitman’s close count of 2,208. Penn Yan’s Andy Kniffin had both the night’s highest game and highest series. Kniffin recorded a 538 series with games of 193, 167 and 178. Also for P.Y., Anella Tillman rolled a 515 series (141, 192, 182) nearly tying Kniffin’s high game and Brandee Ellis rolled a 510 series (125, 142, 158). Whitman’s high rollers included Kennedy Smith with a 508 series (169, 175, 164), Zoelle Payne with a 441 series (138, 176, 127) and Jane Smith with a 439 series (138, 135, 166).

Boys

Penn Yan’s bowling team remains strong, winning all their matches this week and retaining only 1 loss for the season.

Dec. 17

Penn Yan 4 Waterloo 1

The Mustangs rolled big against Waterloo at Brock’s Bowl Tuesday night, recording a total pin fall count of 2,972 to Waterloo’s 2,491 and taking home the win. With three players on Penn Yan’s bench scoring series in the 600s, Waterloo had little chance to save the day. Cameron Bassage rolled an impressive 644 series with games of 235, 203 and 206. Trevor Harris bowled a 629 series with games of 193, 247 and 189. Jon Mashewske recorded a 613 series with high games of 246 and 206. Ben Broome added a 536 series to the Mustang’s imposing score.

Dundee 1 HAC 4

Dundee lost to Harley-Allendale-Columbia with a pin fall count of 1,843 to HAC’s 2,523. For Dundee, Austin States’ 569 series was the highest of the night with games of 180, 206 and 183. Stephen Smith had 441 series with games of 136, 160 and 145. Aaron Bruzda rolled a 360 series with games of 129, 109 and 122.

Marcus Whitman 5 Geneva 0

The Marcus Whitman team defeated Geneva 5 games to none. M.W.’s Dom Mangiarelli had a 552 series with a high game of 235, Tim Phillips had a 538 series (192), Austin King scored a 528 series (191) and Nick Lloyd rolled a 522 series (187).

Dec. 19

Dundee 1 Romulus 4

The Scots lost at home to Romulus with a total pin fall count of 1,879 to 2,193. For Dundee, Stephen Smith scored a 520 series with games of 123, 162 and 235. Austin States had a 498 series with games of 160, 172 and 166. Aaron Bruzda rolled a 406 series with games of 135, 124 and 147. Romulus’ Ethan Wolverton had the high series of the match at 526.

Penn Yan 4 Marcus Whitman 1

Penn Yan won the day with a pin count of 2,741 to Whitman’s 2,606. For the Mustangs, Cameron Bassage rolled a 633 series (279, 171, 183), nabbing the highest series and game of the match. Trenton Samatulski bowled a 562 series (190, 148, 224) and Ben Broome had a 560 series (175, 215, 170). Whitman’s Dom Mangianelli bowled a 593 series (211, 159, 222), Austin King bowled a 504 series (127, 161, 186) and Tim Phillips added a 477 series (138, 213, 126).